NCDOT asking public to weigh-in on Castle Bridge project

While the improvements won’t add lanes to the road, the department says they will enhance traffic flow and improve safety.

The department says the project will be divided into three sections:

From Malcolm Boulevard to Castle Bridge.

Replace Castle Bridge over Catawba River

From Castle Bridge along Connelly Springs Road to Southwest Boulevard

NCDOT said Section B, which is replacing Castle Bridge, is the only portion of the project that is funded and is scheduled for Right-of-Way acquisition in spring 2022, with construction expected to start in summer 2023.

Section A, which is the Malcolm Boulevard to Castle Bridge section, is currently unfunded, and Section C, which is the Connelly Springs Road section, is scheduled for right-of-way acquisition in 2026 with construction set to start in 2029.

Visiting the project website at www.publicinput.com/Malcolm-ConnellySprings is the best way to submit comments or questions. People also can submit questions or comments by calling 855-925-2801 and entering code 9436. Written comments can be submitted by email to Malcolm-ConnellySprings@PublicInput.com or by mail to Theresa Ellerby, Project Manager, 1852 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699.