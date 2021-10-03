NCDOT asking public to weigh-in on Castle Bridge project

Residents and motorists in Burke and Caldwell counties can weigh in on plans for improvements for a major road and bridge connection.
The replacement of Castle Bridge in Rutherford College is one of a three-part plan to make improvements to Malcolm Boulevard and Connelly Springs Road, said David Uchiyama, a public information officer for the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The project is estimated to cost $130.98 million.
Transportation officials say the public can submit questions and comments regarding proposed improvements to Castle Bridge, Connelly Springs Road and Malcolm Boulevard in Burke and Caldwell counties.
NCDOT has established a website at www.publicinput.com/Malcolm-ConnellySprings for the project that contains a project area map, an overview of the three segments, tentative project schedules, and open areas for comments. All comments will be accepted through Oct. 15, according to the department.
NCDOT is proposing improvements of 10 miles for Malcolm Boulevard in Burke County and along Connelly Springs Road in Caldwell County to Southwest Boulevard.
Those improvements include intersection improvements/alternative intersections, access modifications, and road improvements that add multi-modal elements such as bicycle and pedestrian paths, according to a project overview from NCDOT.
While the improvements won’t add lanes to the road, the department says they will enhance traffic flow and improve safety.
The department says the project will be divided into three sections:
From Malcolm Boulevard to Castle Bridge.
Replace Castle Bridge over Catawba River
From Castle Bridge along Connelly Springs Road to Southwest Boulevard
NCDOT said Section B, which is replacing Castle Bridge, is the only portion of the project that is funded and is scheduled for Right-of-Way acquisition in spring 2022, with construction expected to start in summer 2023.
Section A, which is the Malcolm Boulevard to Castle Bridge section, is currently unfunded, and Section C, which is the Connelly Springs Road section, is scheduled for right-of-way acquisition in 2026 with construction set to start in 2029.
Visiting the project website at www.publicinput.com/Malcolm-ConnellySprings is the best way to submit comments or questions. People also can submit questions or comments by calling 855-925-2801 and entering code 9436. Written comments can be submitted by email to Malcolm-ConnellySprings@PublicInput.com or by mail to Theresa Ellerby, Project Manager, 1852 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699.