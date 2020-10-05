NCDOT, city prepare for winter months

The first day of autumn was just two weeks ago, but some already are looking ahead to winter.
Josh Mashburn, county maintenance engineer for the North Carolina Department of Transportation, was at the Burke County NCDOT yard Monday helping crews get prepared for the upcoming winter months.
“It’s a dry run where we just put all the equipment on, make sure everything goes on correctly, everything’s safe,” Mashburn said.
Once all of the necessary equipment is attached, supervisors check everything to make sure it’s in proper working condition, he said. After they approve all of the equipment, they take it off again until it’s needed.
“We do everything the same way every year,” Mashburn said. “We’ve prepared for the worst … last year we got lucky, so hopefully we get lucky again this year, but we do the same situation, same routine.”
Part of that routine includes getting 2,000 tons of salt to put on the roads that’s housed at the maintenance yard southeast of Morganton and another 300 tons of salt that’s housed up in Jonas Ridge.
For the city of Morganton’s public works department, winter prep is well underway.
Morganton Public Works Director Scott Lookadoo said the city also has been getting prepared for winter for a little while now, and already has 100 tons of salt ready to go.
Support Local Journalism
“We have a good stockage of salt and sand prepared this season,” Lookadoo said. “We’ve got four snow plows and we’ve got those trucks serviced and ready. I’ve got an additional one on order that I’m going to expect delivery at the first of the year.”
He said his department works to make sure each staff member has a specific shift assigned to them, and that the department has detailed plans for different levels of storms.
“One of things we’re doing seasonally is making sure that our streets and roadways are clear of leaves and yard waste because that would create a special challenge if we were to get snow,” Lookadoo said. “We appreciate everyone’s cooperation getting their leaves out for our vacuum service.”
Lookadoo said that citizens should make sure their leaves and yard waste aren’t put in a place where they would block a storm drain or be carried into a storm drain in heavy rains.
He also advised citizens to keep their cars parked off the street in advance of winter weather so that snow plows can get roads taken care of as quickly as possible. If someone must park on the street, he said it would be best if people could all park on one side of the road so that snow can be cleared to the curb line.
Those who are lucky enough to have a job where they can call into work because of the weather might look forward to snow days as a chance to sleep in and get cozy with a blanket and a cup of hot chocolate, but it’s a different experience entirely for those working to clear the roads of snow and ice.
“We run 12-hour shifts,” Mashburn said. “It is what it is … we run 24/7 until the snow’s completely off the roads.”
Lookadoo said, whatever weather winter may bring, he hopes it’s something everyone can enjoy safely.
“We’ll watch the weather and we’ll be ready,” Lookadoo said.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.