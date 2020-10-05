NCDOT, city prepare for winter months

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We have a good stockage of salt and sand prepared this season,” Lookadoo said. “We’ve got four snow plows and we’ve got those trucks serviced and ready. I’ve got an additional one on order that I’m going to expect delivery at the first of the year.”

He said his department works to make sure each staff member has a specific shift assigned to them, and that the department has detailed plans for different levels of storms.

“One of things we’re doing seasonally is making sure that our streets and roadways are clear of leaves and yard waste because that would create a special challenge if we were to get snow,” Lookadoo said. “We appreciate everyone’s cooperation getting their leaves out for our vacuum service.”

Lookadoo said that citizens should make sure their leaves and yard waste aren’t put in a place where they would block a storm drain or be carried into a storm drain in heavy rains.

He also advised citizens to keep their cars parked off the street in advance of winter weather so that snow plows can get roads taken care of as quickly as possible. If someone must park on the street, he said it would be best if people could all park on one side of the road so that snow can be cleared to the curb line.