After more than 20 years, it appears that re-establishing passenger rail travel from Salisbury to Asheville has become more than just talk.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation has a draft feasibility study for a western passenger rail that looks at where stops along the line may be, the length of time it would take to get to a destination, funding the line and potential revenue.

In 2001, the North Carolina Department of Transportation started looking into offering western rail service that would run from Salisbury to Asheville.

But state officials have long said it would take federal money to make a western passenger rail line a reality. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act bill, passed by Congress in late 2021, could be the much-needed shot in the arm to make a western line an actuality.

The $1 trillion law provides $550 billion from 2022 through 2026 for investment in infrastructure, including in roads, bridges, mass transit, water infrastructure, resilience and broadband, according to the Federal Highway Administration.

When President Joe Biden first unveiled his proposed infrastructure bill in April 2021, Amtrak said in a release that the $80 million proposed to go to the company would be used to expand rail to underserved communities, create jobs, improve the quality of life, reduce carbon emissions and generate economic growth. It also released a map showing its plans and it included a new western North Carolina rail line from Salisbury to Asheville.

The western rail line

The proposed passenger rail corridor spans around 139 miles between Salisbury and Asheville, NCDOT says.

And adding the Western North Carolina Passenger Rail service would extend service to an additional 1.03 million state residents, the study says.

The study says the population within the Salisbury-to-Asheville corridor is also home to a population with a higher proportion of residents over the age of 65 and a higher proportion of disabled residents than in the Charlotte-to-Raleigh corridor.

The study says access to passenger rail service provides increased accessibility and mobility particularly for those with limited available transportation options. Low-income and elderly riders benefit from rail and other transportation alternatives compared to using individual vehicles to get to work, school, errands, medical care and recreational activities, the study says. With the passenger rail services, disadvantaged populations are able to access locations outside of the cities and towns where they live, which benefits them by increasing their access to employment, educational, medical and recreational opportunities, it says.

The Western North Carolina Passenger Rail Corridor would be a connection to major metropolitan areas throughout the state, such as Charlotte, Greensboro and Raleigh, the study says. Those cities have important health care centers and facilities, as well as four-year universities.

Asheville also is a health care hub and home to Mission Hospital and numerous other health facilities and doctors, as well as a four-year university.

Salisbury has the benefit of being a connector to other rail corridors going both north and south to other states and areas of the country.

It also would connect Western North Carolina to rail routes on the East Coast, the study says.

In addition, tourism is a major part of the local economy in Western North Carolina. Along with the national forests, the region also contains a large portion of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park as well as several lakes and dams such as Lake Lure and Fontana Dam, the draft feasibility study says.

In addition to those, Burke County boasts South Mountains State Park—the largest state park—and Lake James State Park, as well as Fonta Flora State Trail, Overmountain Victory Trail and the future Wilderness Gateway Trail that will run through Catawba, Burke, McDowell and Rutherford counties.

The draft feasibility study says each year the western part of the state welcomes millions of visitors for camping, hiking, whitewater rafting and other recreational activities. It is a popular spot for tourists, outdoorspeople and holds the historic Old Fort Loops that sit along the rail corridor from Salisbury to Asheville, the study says.

The study says that just east of Black Mountain is a 13-mile section of railroad that twists, winds and curls its way through tunnels and over bridges up the Eastern Continental Divide and through the Blue Ridge Mountains. The loops were necessary to spread the vertical change of the Continental Divide out over the railroad track length to minimize the grade of the railroad, the study says.

Stations

So where would potential stops along the western line be located?

Morganton and Valdese have long been noted as potential stops by NCDOT.

The draft feasibility study said in some cases, station buildings are present and have been renovated in preparation for future passenger services. In some communities, station buildings need to be constructed.

The study says the 2015 Comprehensive State Rail Plan from NCDOT said some initial station planning has occurred between Salisbury and Asheville. Several station buildings along the Salisbury-to-Asheville route, including Conover, Marion, Morganton, Old Fort and Statesville have already been renovated and are housing other interim compatible uses.

The city of Morganton renovated its train station, located off Green Street, in the early 2000s.

Morganton City Manager Sally Sandy said if the western passenger rail line becomes a reality, the city would like to be a stop. As for the station, Sandy said doesn’t know whether it would meet the standards that would be required or if additional changes would need to be made.

While she said the city would be supportive of looking into it and seeing if a stop in the city could work, it’s not on the top of the priority list of things the city is trying to accomplish right now.

The draft feasibility study said in Asheville, Valdese and Black Mountain, future potential station sites have been identified in past studies.

The old Valdese train depot has long since been demolished. It was located across from the current town hall at the corner of Massel and Rodoret streets. An iron artwork structure was installed several years ago at the location depicting the first Waldensian settlers getting off the train. The art piece sits in front of the train tracks and also includes a small walkway to a covered “train depot” with seating.

Valdese Town Manager Seth Eckard said that area would likely be where a new train station would be built, if it happens. He said the town hasn’t had discussions with any agencies about how it all would work.

The NCDOT draft study said during the development of the study, Hickory also expressed interest in being a stop along the line.

The study says estimates include costs to provide platforms, canopies and buildings, where needed, at each intermediate station. It said separate station tracks are not budgeted at any of the intermediate stations. Traditionally, NCDOT has partnered with communities to pursue grants to help with construction, but through agreements, towns and cities help fund ongoing maintenance of station buildings, the study says.

An allowance associated with improvements at seven potential intermediate stops has been included in the cost estimate, although additional planning is needed to optimize service development planning and stopping patterns, the study says.

The study shows the cost estimate for the stations along the line at $81 million. Station costs include those for the Biltmore Village site alternative, Salisbury and seven other locations along the line.

In Asheville, NCDOT and Asheville own land near Biltmore Village near Garfield Street, north of the train corridor, which may be used for a potential future passenger rail station, the study says. A platform, station track and layover track would need to be constructed, in addition to a station building, it says.

The study says that at a meeting with the French Broad River Metropolitan Planning Organization, a request was made for NCDOT to consider building the station in an alternate location near the River Arts District closer to Asheville’s downtown. However, that would mean an additional $5 million tacked onto the cost, the study says. Similar station infrastructure would be needed for the River Arts District Station, and additional right of way or use of railroad right of way would be required, it says.

Salisbury has an existing station and will serve as a connection to trains serving stations between Charlotte and Raleigh along the Piedmont and Carolinian corridors. The station is already set up to accommodate a future additional platform that will also be able to accommodate a new station track extending from the new service along the Norfolk Southern AS-Line, the study says.

Cost and revenue

So how much would a western passenger rail line cost?

The total capital cost for everything including the three sets of trains needed, maintenance, stations, controls, signal infrastructure, crossings and signals, track infrastructure and class of track improvements is $665 million, according to the study. It says all costs are conceptual and are subject to change pending freight railroad coordination.

That breaks down to:

$119 million for track infrastructure and class of track improvements;

$169 million for grade crossing and grade crossing signal upgrades;

$35 million for rail signal infrastructure;

$45 million for Positive Train Control, which are systems designed to prevent train-to-train collisions, over-speed derailments, incursions into established work zones, and movements of trains through switches left in the wrong position, according to the Federal Railroad Administration;

$81 million for stations along the route;

$160 million for equipment (three train sets);

$55 million for maintenance facility;

As for net operating and maintenance costs per year, the study estimates it to be between $7.3 million and $10.9 million.

It says the annual operating and maintenance costs were calculated by applying unit costs associated with the Piedmont service to the corridor length and number of trains anticipated on the proposed western rail corridor.

As for the revenue projected, the study says a projected yield of approximately 17 cents per passenger mile (the current yield for the Piedmont service) was applied to the passenger-miles to estimate revenue. A 17 cents yield results in a potential $24 fare (reflecting current 2023 pricing assumptions) to travel the distance from Asheville to Salisbury, the study shows, with a caveat that ticket prices and revenue are preliminary and could change prior to the service being implemented.

The study says that with a potential yearly ridership of between 245,000 to 390,000, total potential yearly revenue, based on 2023 prices, would be between $5 million and $8.6 million.

What’s next

The feasibility study says its information is conceptual and can be used to initiate conversations between NCDOT, Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) and Rural Planning Organization (RPO), Norfolk Southern Railway, Amtrak, and other key stakeholders on design requirements and pursuing funding to re-establish passenger rail between Salisbury and Asheville.

It says municipalities and their respective MPO/RPO will need to work together and consider including passenger rail services and its associated station and rail infrastructure improvements in the region’s comprehensive transportation plans (CTP) and long-range transportation plans (LRTP).

The study says MPOs and RPOs can use the information in the report to submit the project for funding consideration through the NCDOT Strategic Transportation Investments (STI) law prioritization process, which allocates available project funding based on data-driven scoring and local input. If the project scores well enough to receive state transportation funds in STI, it will be included in the State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP), the study says. The study says MPOs and RPOs should consider submitting the project into STI prioritization process during the next submission window, which opened in July.

The study says state funds secured through the STI process can also be used as leverage or match to pursue a federal competitive discretionary grant, which would greatly reduce the burden on state funds for development. A federal grant will help offset up to 80% of the costs associated with the project, the study says.

The study says letters of support from communities along the corridor will be needed to go after the most appropriate federal grant program, which is the FRA’s Federal State Partnership for Intercity Passenger Rail.

Liz Macam, communications officer for the Rail and Integrated Mobility Divisions of NCDOT, said generally, station projects are eligible for federal grants and inclusion in the state Strategic Transportation Investments (STI) law funding process with local support.

But for federal funding, the proposed western rail corridor would have to be chosen in the FRA’s Corridor Identification and Development Program (CID), according to the study.

Following the service development plan, the Corridor Identification and Development Program (CID) would fund 80% percent of the costs to prepare environmental documentation in compliance with National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). The study says the FRA’s intent is that projects that move through the CID steps will be eligible for and positioned for grants through programs like the Federal State Partnership for Intercity Passenger Rail.

NCDOT submitted an application to FRA for the Asheville-to-Salisbury corridor to be included in the Corridor Identification and Development Program (CID), the study says.

The Federal Railroad Administration anticipates announcing corridors selected for the CID Program in the fall, according to the study and NCDOT.

Macam said NCDOT is hopeful the western line will be one of the corridors selected.

She said if the corridor is selected for Corridor ID, feasibility studies, planning work and preliminary engineering for stations will be eligible for FRA Corridor ID funding.

If selected, Macam said the NCDOT Rail Division will begin more detailed coordination with the freight railroads and local stakeholders on the project.

The study says if the corridor is selected into CID, the program will fund 90% of the costs to develop a service development plan for the project. It says a service development plan is a high-level business, operating and capital plan with the objectives of demonstrating operational and financial feasibility and the value of the proposed service.

Macam said NCDOT is working to ensure it receives final input from project stakeholders and intends to issue a final study report this fall.