NCDOT to hold meeting on proposed I-40 exit improvements

HILDEBRAN — It a project that’s long been on the transportation department’s plans and it now seems to be inching toward reality.

The N.C. Department of Transportation is holding a public meeting for people to provide input on a proposed upgrades to the Interstate 40 Exit 118 and Old N.C. 10 interchange in Hildebran, according to an NCDOT news release.

The informal, drop-in meeting will be held from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church-Hildebran at 8831 Old N.C. 10.

There will be no formal presentation at the meeting so the public can stop by and participate in the meeting at any time, the release said.

The proposed project is expected to replace the bridge on Old N.C. 10 over I-40 at Exit 118, and modify existing access by building service roads and realigning existing ramps and approaching roadways, according to the release. The project will improve safety by eliminating two-way traffic on the ramps. Project details, including maps, can be found on the NCDOT project website at https://bit.ly/3EsSEQe.

The project website says surrounding roadways and intersections to be improved are:

Curleys Fish Camp Road

U.S. 70

Third Street SW

Martin Fish Pond Street

Dietz Avenue

Old Brittain Road

Dowell Street

Old N.C. 10

The project is estimated to cost $26.2 million. Right-of-way acquisition is slated to begin in September 2023, with construction starting in September 2024, according to NCDOT.

People can submit comments on the project website, at the meeting, by mail to Michael Clark, project engineer, NCDOT Division 13, 55 Orange Street, Asheville, NC 28801, via email to I-40-OldNC10-Hildebran@PublicInput.com or by calling 984-205-6615 with code: 4776. Comments may be submitted through Dec. 8, according to NCDOT.

NCDOT will provide auxiliary aids and services under the Americans with Disabilities Act for disabled people who wish to participate in the meeting. Anyone requiring special services should contact Alecia Hardy, environmental analysis unit, at 1598 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, N.C. 27699-1598, or call 919-978-1986 or email ext-arhardy@ncdot.gov as early as possible so arrangements can be made.

Those who do not speak English, or have a limited ability to read, speak or understand English can receive interpretive services upon request prior to the meeting by calling 1-800-481-6494.