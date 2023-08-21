HILDEBRAN — Transportation officials have gone back to the drawing board to reconfigure parts of a plan that will be new interchanges at Interstate 40 Exit 118 in Hildebran.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is inviting the public to a meeting Tuesday at First Baptist Church of Hildebran to discuss the updated plans. The church is located at 8831 Old NC 10.

There will be no formal presentation, so people can go to the meeting any time between 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, NCDOT said. The transportation department said project staff will be available for one-on-one discussions, to answer questions and receive comments.

The proposed project is expected to replace the bridge on Old NC 10 over I-40 at Exit 118 and modify existing access by building service roads and realigning existing ramps and approaching roadways. The department says the project will improve safety and traffic flow at the exit.

Since NCDOT held a public meeting at the church in November, the department has come up with an additional, or alternative, design. The original design called for Curley’s Fish Camp Road to end in a cul-de-sac at the on-ramp to I-40. The on-ramp now has two-way traffic, which NCDOT says is unsafe and which the original design sought to change. People who live in the area told The News Herald at the November meeting they were not happy with Curley’s Fish Camp Road change because it would cut off a lot of traffic to businesses along the road.

Since that meeting, the department said it is proposing additional alternatives which include:

Old NC 10 and I-40 ramps would connect via roundabouts on each side of I-40. Curleys Fish Camp Road would connect to the roundabout north of I-40 and Dowell Street would connect to the roundabout south of I-40.

The connection of Martin Fish Pond Street to Old NC 10 would be eliminated. A new connector road is proposed from Martin Fish Pond Street to Dowell Street.

The project page says Exit 118 would need to be closed to traffic during construction.

Project details, including maps and a video, can be found on the NCDOT project web page: https://publicinput.com/I-40-OldNC10-Hildebran.

People also can submit comments before Sept. 7 by phone at 984-205-6615 (enter project code 2301 to leave a message), email to comments to mgclark@ncdot.gov, or mail Michael Clark, 55 Orange Street, Asheville, N.C. 28801. NCDOT says it will provide auxiliary aids and services under the Americans with Disabilities Act for disabled people who wish to participate in the meeting. Anyone requiring special services should contact Alecia Hardy, Environmental Analysis Unit, at 1598 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, N.C. 27699-1598, 919-707-6072 or ext-arhardy@ncdot.gov as early as possible so arrangements can be made, it says.

Those who do not speak English, or have a limited ability to read, speak or understand English, can receive interpretive services upon request prior to the meeting by calling 1-800-481-6494.