No sooner than state transportation officials approve the 2024-30 STIP plan, now it is looking for public feedback for another 10-year plan.

The N.C. Department of Transportation said it is beginning to evaluate projects for its next 10-year State Transportation Improvement Program capital plan that will cover 2026-2035.

The State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) identifies construction and funding schedules for state transportation projects over a 10-year period, a release from NCDOT said.

NCDOT said project priorities can be as large-scale as an interstate improvement or as small as a new turn lane or intersection improvement. Priorities can be for any type of transportation, including highways, aviation, bicycle and pedestrian, ferry, public transportation and rail, the department says.

However, the comment period is not for maintenance-related projects such as patching potholes, resurfacing or ditches, said NCDOT. The department uses a different method to prioritize maintenance projects, it said.

The public comment period will run through Aug. 31. Within this time frame, the public can send in their comments and suggestions in a short, interactive survey, or can visit local NCDOT offices during designated, weeklong drop-in periods to ask questions and submit comments in person, a release from the department said.

People in Burke County can send emailed comments to Hannah Cook at hkcook@ncdot.gov or by calling 828-250-3026. Comments also can be sent via snail mail to NCDOT Division 13 Office, 55 Orange St., Asheville, NC, 28802.

To provide feedback via a survey, visit NCDOT: Public Involvement.

This initial round of public input will help produce a list of projects across all six modes of transportation that will be scored based on a data-driven process called Strategic Prioritization, said NCDOT.

NCDOT said additional public comment periods will be held prior to the first draft of the 2026-2035 STIP being released in early 2025, with an adoption of a plan by the N.C. Department of Transportation board in summer 2025.