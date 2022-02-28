NCSD announces graduation date

The North Carolina School for the Deaf has announced the date and time for their graduation ceremonies for 2022.

The graduation will take place on Wednesday, June 1 at 7 p.m. in the Main Building Auditorium on the NCSD campus.

Specific COVID precautions for the ceremony have not yet been determined, but current school policy requires masks to be worn indoors at all times. NCSD does not have any plans to limit attendance due to COVID at this time, but policies are subject to change.