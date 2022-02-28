 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NCSD announces graduation date
0 Comments

NCSD announces graduation date

  • Updated
  • 0

The North Carolina School for the Deaf has announced the date and time for their graduation ceremonies for 2022.

The graduation will take place on Wednesday, June 1 at 7 p.m. in the Main Building Auditorium on the NCSD campus.

Specific COVID precautions for the ceremony have not yet been determined, but current school policy requires masks to be worn indoors at all times. NCSD does not have any plans to limit attendance due to COVID at this time, but policies are subject to change.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian artists under pressure to denounce Ukraine invasion

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert