NCSD museum to host open house

The N.C. School for the Deaf will honor its establishment by holding a public open house at its Historical Museum on April 12.

The museum, or the Superintendent House as it is commonly referred, was built in 1879 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The house was originally constructed by the Episcopal Church as a seminary for girls.

After the state acquired the property to build a Western School for the Deaf, the building was used to house staff members and later to house other state agencies. In 2003, the building became the permanent home to the museum.

The museum is on the school’s campus at 517 West Fleming Drive, Morganton. It will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 12 and by appointment on other days.

For information or a visitation appointment, email ncsdhmuseum@gmail.com.