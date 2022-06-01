NCSD students represent North Carolina in international robotic competition

The North Carolina School for the Deaf sent five high school students to Texas on May 5-7 to compete in an international robotics tournament.

Tie Barnes, Saw Taw, Elijah Parker, Jada Hill and Alonzon Rodriguez, together known as "The Hype Ninjas," competed in the 2022 Vex Robotics World Championship, a prestigious international robotics competition. The tournament pitted more than 800 of the world's top deaf and hard of hearing teams against each other in the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center in Dallas. According to Jeff Lintz, career and technical education teacher at NCSD and the team’s coach, the competition featured teams from across the United States and more than 40 different countries.

“There were over 800 teams there competing,” said Lintz. “The teams we were playing against are the best in the world … it’s just amazing to qualify for a competition like this.”

Lintz said The Hype Ninjas ran into some problems with their robot and fell short of advancing out of the divisional round with only a 2-8 record.

“Our robot wheels were locking up and we couldn’t get it to run well,” he said.

Still, Lintz said he is proud of his team for qualifying for this elite competition and for the perseverance they showed despite the technical difficulties.

“We didn’t do as well as we had hoped,” Lintz said. “But they played with good heart, they tried, they didn’t give up.”

In this year’s challenge, participants competed on 12-by-12-foot field moving goals of different sizes, shapes and weights to specific places on the field. Lintz said there are also smaller “donut-shaped” teams that can hang onto the larger objects to help run up their score.

According to Lintz, the three-day tournament ended with a presentation of the next year’s challenge. Lintz said every year is a different challenge and requires a robot with different capabilities and features to be successful.

“You have to design your robot specifically to meet whatever the needs are for this particular event this particular year,” he said.

Lintz said it is a year-round process to prepare for a competition like this and his students have already started researching and thinking about how to attack the next challenge.

“A lot of my team is graduating, but I have two who are still staying,” he said. “They already have their new engineering notebooks and they have already watched the video of the event and what’s required. They’ve already started the design process, coming up with some ideas of what they can do and how they can build.”