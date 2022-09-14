NCSSM-Morganton releases final episode of 15-part series

The newly opened Morganton Campus of the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics has released the final episode of its "The Road to Morganton" documentary series.

Produced during the process of planning, building and opening NCSSM-Morganton, the YouTube series documents the journey of bringing a new campus to life.

Now, as the school kicks off its inaugural school year, the final episode, "Grand Opening" has been released featuring highlights of the school's grand opening in June and reactions from donors, alumni and state leaders.

The final episode of "The Road to Morganton" film series can be found at https://tinyurl.com/2a4t6d45 The entire series can be found at https://tinyurl.com/yrnmha7d.