NCSSM-Morganton teacher wins Jane Austen Summer Program scholarship

A North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics at Morganton teacher has received a scholarship to attend an annual symposium this summer.

Dr. Helana E. Brigman, chair of humanities at the school, will attend The Jane Austen Summer Program from June 16-19 at Chapel Hill. The theme of this year’s event is “Austen & Shakespeare,” and it will explore the influences and legacies of the beloved authors through their respective works “Mansfield Park,” “All’s Well That Ends Well” and “King Lear.”

Ten teachers were chosen for the scholarships, which cover the full tuition fee and materials, a welcome luncheon and the final JASP Regency Tea. Teachers also will attend workshops such as “Sampling Shakespeare: How Jane Austen Remixed the Bard” and “Power and Motivation: Character in Shakespeare and Austen.”

“We are excited to welcome Helana into our 2022 teacher cohort,” said Caitlin Donovan, current teacher scholarship co-chair and former scholarship winner. “We look forward to celebrating scholarship as we explore how to engage our students in the nuance, depth and complexities of both Austen and Shakespeare. We know this opportunity will provide a chance to relax, refresh and reengage after a challenging year.”

During the event, readers, writers, teachers and scholars will hear from expert speakers, engage in discussion groups, partake in an English tea, solve a Regency mystery, attend Austen-inspired theatricals, visit special exhibits and participate in hands-on workshops tailored to the conference.

This year marks the first time the program has convened in-person since 2019. Since 2013, it has attracted hundreds scholars and fans alike to discuss Austen’s works and their afterlives. In 2018, the program won North Carolina Humanities’ Harlan Joel Gradin Award for Excellence in the Public Humanities.

For program information or to see comments and photos from previous programs, visit janeaustensummer.org or follow the program on Facebook or Twitter at @jaustensummer or on Instagram at @janeaustensummer.