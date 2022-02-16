 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nearly 100 COVID-19 cases added in 1 day
Nearly 100 COVID-19 cases added in 1 day

State releases list of clusters, outbreaks

Burke County saw nearly 100 new cases of COVID-19 added in one day.

The county reported 95 new cases Wednesday, bring the total cases to 24,688, up from 24,593 total cases on Tuesday, the county’s COVID-19 dashboard says. The dashboard showed 786 active cases Wednesday. It has reported 316 deaths, so far, due to the virus, with 16 of those being reported this week.

UNC Health Blue Ridge reported 22 COVID-19 patients — 17 unvaccinated — with seven of them in the intensive care unit — six unvaccinated — and four of them on ventilators — three unvaccinated — on Wednesday. It also reported 67 patients in its COVID-19 virtual hospital.

Statewide, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 6,079 new cases Wednesday with a daily percent positive rate of 12.5% and 2,872 people hospitalized. It reported 133 new deaths for a total of 21,968 lives claimed by the virus as of Wednesday, up from a total of 21,835 deaths in the state on Tuesday.

Clusters and outbreaks

The Department of Health and Human Services updated its list of outbreaks and clusters on Tuesday. Those in Burke County are:

  • Drexel Elementary School remains at a total of 17 positive virus cases, with 12 students and five staff members infected.
  • Ray Childers Elementary School remains at a total of 25 positive virus cases, with 14 students and 11 staff members infected.
  • Table Rock Middle School remains at a total of 21 positive virus cases, with 19 students and two staff members infected.
  • Mull Elementary School remains at a total of 11 positive virus cases, with nine students and two staff members infected.
  • Patton High School remains at a total of 26 positive virus cases, with 13 students and 13 staff members infected.
  • Heritage Middle School remains at a total of 28 positive virus cases, with 20 students and eight staff members infected.
  • Hildebran Elementary remains at a total of 17 positive virus cases, with 14 students and three staff members infected.
  • Forest Hill Elementary remains at a total of six total cases, with all of those cases among students.
  • East Burke Middle remains at a total of 58 cases, with 55 students and three staff members infected.
  • Liberty Middle School has 17 total cases, with 16 students and one staff member infected.
  • Walter Johnson Middle School has a total of 22 cases, with 18 students and four staff members infected.
  • Mountain View Elementary School has a total of eight cases, with six students and two staff members infected.
  • George Hildebran Elementary School has a total of 15 cases, with 14 students and one staff member infected.
  • Hillcrest Elementary School has a total of six cases, all among students.
  • Glen Alpine Elementary School has a total of six cases, with two students and four staff members infected.
  • Salem Elementary School has a total of nine cases, with six students and three staff members infected.
  • Draughn High School has a total of 51 cases, with 49 students and two staff members infected.
  • Autumn Care of Drexel has a total of 16 positive virus cases, with six cases residents and 10 staff members infected.
  • Carolina Rehab Center of Burke remains at a total of 19 positive virus cases, with 10 residents and nine staff members infected.
  • College Pines Health and Rehabilitation remains a total of six positive virus cases, all among staff.
  • Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation 50 positive virus cases, with 27 residents and 23 staff members infected. The facility has reported two resident deaths from the virus.
  • Grace Ridge Retirement Community remains at a total of four positive virus cases, all among staff members.
  • J. Iverson Riddle Development Center remains at a total of 100 positive virus cases, with eight residents and 92 staff members infected.
  • The Berkeley remains at a total of five positive virus cases, with two residents and three staff members infected.

The N.C. Department of Public Safety reported four active virus cases at Foothills Correctional Institution in Morganton as of Wednesday.

Testing and vaccines

The state’s COVID-19 mass-testing clinic will continue at the Burke County Health Department parking lot until at least March 18. The department is at 700 E. Parker Road, Morganton.

It is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments are not required, and tests are on a first-come, first-served basis, the health department has said. PCR tests will be the only tests administered at the clinic, and results will be given in two business days.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently updated its recommendations for COVID-19 vaccination for people who are moderately or severely immunocompromised, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday.

For people 12 and older who are immunocompromised and who received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine or those 18 and older who received the Moderna vaccine, the CDC recommends they receive three initial doses plus a booster dose at least three months after their third dose. This shortens the length of time between an individual’s third dose and their booster, which was previously recommended at least five months after their third dose, Department of Health and Human Services said.

For people 18 and older who are immunocompromised and who received a single Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the CDC now recommends they receive a total of three vaccine doses:

  • The initial dose of the Johnson & Johnson primary vaccine;
  • One additional dose of an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna); and
  • One booster dose (preferably of an mRNA vaccine) at least two months after their second dose.

The county health department said it continues to stress the importance of people getting a COVID-19 vaccine and booster and continue to wear a face covering in areas of potential high transmission. It said both measures are effective and have the potential to save lives.

Local health officials have continued to advise the public to follow the latest guidance from the CDC for quarantining and isolating because of COVID-19. That guidance says:

If you are unvaccinated and have been exposed to COVID-19:

  • Stay home for five days only if no symptoms develop. After that continue to wear a mask around others for an additional five days.
  • Get a COVID-19 test five days after your last exposure.

If you are fully vaccinated but have not received your booster and are exposed to COVID-19:

  • Stay home for five days. After that continue to wear a mask around others for five additional days.
  • If you can’t quarantine you must wear a mask for 10 days.
  • Get a COVID-19 test five days after your last exposure, if possible.
  • If symptoms develop, you should immediately quarantine until a negative test confirms your symptoms are not related to COVID-19.

If you are fully vaccinated plus boosted and you are exposed to COVID-19:

  • You do not have to quarantine but wear a mask properly for the next 10 days.
  • Get a COVID-19 test five days after your last exposure date, if possible.
  • If symptoms occur, you should immediately quarantine until a negative test confirms your symptoms are not related to COVID-19.

If you test positive for COVID-19 regardless of your vaccination status:

  • Stay home for five days.
  • If you have no symptoms or your symptoms are resolving after five days, you can leave your house.
  • Continue to wear a mask around others for five additional days.

For general questions about COVID-19, call the county health department public information line at 828-764-9150 or visit the COVID-19 webpage at burkenc.org/COVID-19.

