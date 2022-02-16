Nearly 100 COVID-19 cases added in 1 day

Burke County saw nearly 100 new cases of COVID-19 added in one day.

The county reported 95 new cases Wednesday, bring the total cases to 24,688, up from 24,593 total cases on Tuesday, the county’s COVID-19 dashboard says. The dashboard showed 786 active cases Wednesday. It has reported 316 deaths, so far, due to the virus, with 16 of those being reported this week.

UNC Health Blue Ridge reported 22 COVID-19 patients — 17 unvaccinated — with seven of them in the intensive care unit — six unvaccinated — and four of them on ventilators — three unvaccinated — on Wednesday. It also reported 67 patients in its COVID-19 virtual hospital.

Statewide, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 6,079 new cases Wednesday with a daily percent positive rate of 12.5% and 2,872 people hospitalized. It reported 133 new deaths for a total of 21,968 lives claimed by the virus as of Wednesday, up from a total of 21,835 deaths in the state on Tuesday.

Clusters and outbreaks

The Department of Health and Human Services updated its list of outbreaks and clusters on Tuesday. Those in Burke County are: