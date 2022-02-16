Nearly 100 COVID-19 cases added in 1 day

Burke County saw nearly 100 new cases of COVID-19 added in one day.
The county reported 95 new cases Wednesday, bring the total cases to 24,688, up from 24,593 total cases on Tuesday, the county’s COVID-19 dashboard says. The dashboard showed 786 active cases Wednesday. It has reported 316 deaths, so far, due to the virus, with 16 of those being reported this week.
UNC Health Blue Ridge reported 22 COVID-19 patients — 17 unvaccinated — with seven of them in the intensive care unit — six unvaccinated — and four of them on ventilators — three unvaccinated — on Wednesday. It also reported 67 patients in its COVID-19 virtual hospital.
Statewide, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 6,079 new cases Wednesday with a daily percent positive rate of 12.5% and 2,872 people hospitalized. It reported 133 new deaths for a total of 21,968 lives claimed by the virus as of Wednesday, up from a total of 21,835 deaths in the state on Tuesday.
Clusters and outbreaks
The Department of Health and Human Services updated its list of outbreaks and clusters on Tuesday. Those in Burke County are:
- Drexel Elementary School remains at a total of 17 positive virus cases, with 12 students and five staff members infected.
- Ray Childers Elementary School remains at a total of 25 positive virus cases, with 14 students and 11 staff members infected.
- Table Rock Middle School remains at a total of 21 positive virus cases, with 19 students and two staff members infected.
- Mull Elementary School remains at a total of 11 positive virus cases, with nine students and two staff members infected.
- Patton High School remains at a total of 26 positive virus cases, with 13 students and 13 staff members infected.
- Heritage Middle School remains at a total of 28 positive virus cases, with 20 students and eight staff members infected.
- Hildebran Elementary remains at a total of 17 positive virus cases, with 14 students and three staff members infected.
- Forest Hill Elementary remains at a total of six total cases, with all of those cases among students.
- East Burke Middle remains at a total of 58 cases, with 55 students and three staff members infected.
- Liberty Middle School has 17 total cases, with 16 students and one staff member infected.
- Walter Johnson Middle School has a total of 22 cases, with 18 students and four staff members infected.
- Mountain View Elementary School has a total of eight cases, with six students and two staff members infected.
- George Hildebran Elementary School has a total of 15 cases, with 14 students and one staff member infected.
- Hillcrest Elementary School has a total of six cases, all among students.
- Glen Alpine Elementary School has a total of six cases, with two students and four staff members infected.
- Salem Elementary School has a total of nine cases, with six students and three staff members infected.
- Draughn High School has a total of 51 cases, with 49 students and two staff members infected.
- Autumn Care of Drexel has a total of 16 positive virus cases, with six cases residents and 10 staff members infected.
- Carolina Rehab Center of Burke remains at a total of 19 positive virus cases, with 10 residents and nine staff members infected.
- College Pines Health and Rehabilitation remains a total of six positive virus cases, all among staff.
- Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation 50 positive virus cases, with 27 residents and 23 staff members infected. The facility has reported two resident deaths from the virus.
- Grace Ridge Retirement Community remains at a total of four positive virus cases, all among staff members.
- J. Iverson Riddle Development Center remains at a total of 100 positive virus cases, with eight residents and 92 staff members infected.
- The Berkeley remains at a total of five positive virus cases, with two residents and three staff members infected.