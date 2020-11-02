Nearly 100 local Duke customers still without power Monday

Nearly 100 Duke Energy electricity customers in Burke County still were without power on Monday afternoon, according to an outage map on the company’s website.

Duke reported 91 total Burke customers still dealing with outages after Tropical Storm Zeta rolled through the area on Thursday, downing trees and utility poles and lines and blocking some roads in the process. The estimated time for restoration of power in Burke, just as on Friday, was by 11 p.m. on Monday.

A total of 54 Burke customers in the Rhodhiss/Cape Hickory Road/Hickory Regional Airport area did not have power on Monday afternoon, along with 20 in and around Hildebran and 17 customers in the Icard/Connelly Springs area.

Also on Monday afternoon, 781 Duke Energy customers in McDowell County, 523 in Catawba County, 113 in Caldwell County, 47 in Rutherford County and 29 in Lincoln County did not have electric service. The estimated time for service restoration in McDowell County was by 11:59 p.m. on Monday, while the other four surrounding counties shared the 11 p.m. restoration estimate with Burke.

Burke and its surrounding counties accounted for sizeable proportion — nearly a quarter — of 6,430 total Duke customers in the Carolinas without service by Monday afternoon, including 5,580 in N.C.