Nearly 100 local Duke customers still without power Monday

Nearly 100 Duke Energy electricity customers in Burke County still were without power on Monday afternoon, according to an outage map on the company’s website.
Duke reported 91 total Burke customers still dealing with outages after Tropical Storm Zeta rolled through the area on Thursday, downing trees and utility poles and lines and blocking some roads in the process. The estimated time for restoration of power in Burke, just as on Friday, was by 11 p.m. on Monday.
A total of 54 Burke customers in the Rhodhiss/Cape Hickory Road/Hickory Regional Airport area did not have power on Monday afternoon, along with 20 in and around Hildebran and 17 customers in the Icard/Connelly Springs area.
Also on Monday afternoon, 781 Duke Energy customers in McDowell County, 523 in Catawba County, 113 in Caldwell County, 47 in Rutherford County and 29 in Lincoln County did not have electric service. The estimated time for service restoration in McDowell County was by 11:59 p.m. on Monday, while the other four surrounding counties shared the 11 p.m. restoration estimate with Burke.
Support Local Journalism
Burke and its surrounding counties accounted for sizeable proportion — nearly a quarter — of 6,430 total Duke customers in the Carolinas without service by Monday afternoon, including 5,580 in N.C.
On its website, Duke said that its protocols require damage assessment as the first part of the restoration process. Duke says that as repair work begins, it is necessary for field technicians to first determine the cause and the source of the power outage. That ensures that an appropriately skilled technician is assigned for the type of repairs required and that the proper equipment and materials needed are clearly identified to help determine estimate times of restoration, Duke says.
“Damage assessment is the first stage of power restoration,” Duke says. “When severe weather hits, damage to the electric grid can be extensive and widespread. Depending on the severity of the storm, the assessment process can take up to 24 hours after the weather passes. During major weather events, a comprehensive assessment of all damage could take time, but crews are also restoring service as conditions allow. Equipment damage that does not require extensive repair work can sometimes be completed while the line technicians are onsite if they have the required supplies.
“Once damage assessment is complete, broad estimated times of restoration are determined and populated to the outage map for the county. As line crews begin making repairs, more specific estimated restoration times are provided for specific locations.”
Duke customers can report outages online at outagereport.duke-energy.com or at 800-769-3766.
Justin Epley is a staff writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.