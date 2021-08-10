Nearly 100 new COVID-19 cases added in Burke

“If you are waiting on the results of a COVID test, you must remain at home until notified of your test results,” the department briefing said.

The Burke County Health Department is the second health department in the state to mandate COVID vaccinations for employees.

“The safety of our employees and the community we serve is our top priority,” the department said in the briefing.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,985 new cases with a daily percent positive rate of 14% on Tuesday. That’s far above the 5% threshold of cases the state has used throughout the pandemic. The state also reported 2,179 people were hospitalized throughout the state Tuesday and a total of 13,768 deaths from the virus, up from 13,759 deaths on Monday.

On the state’s latest outbreaks list of congregate living facilities, J. Iverson Riddle Development Center in Morganton is back on the list after to previously being removed. The state is reporting three cases of the virus in staff members. An outbreak is considered two or more cases.

NCDHHS showed 37% of the population (33,113 people) in Burke County are fully vaccinated and 40% (35,795 people) are partially vaccinated.