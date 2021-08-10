Nearly 100 new COVID-19 cases added in Burke

COVID-19 cases are rising rapidly across the country and Burke County is no exception as it added nearly 100 new cases of COVID-19 in one day.
The Burke County Health Department reported a total of 11,197 cases of the virus Tuesday, up from 11,099 cases on Monday. The county COVID-19 dashboard showed 595 active cases with 17 people hospitalized due to the virus.
Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge reported that of the 17 patients hospitalized, three were in the intensive care unit and 132 people were in the COVID-19 virtual hospital.
The county has previously reported 171 deaths due to the virus since the first case was reported March 24, 2020.
A health department briefing on Tuesday said the county is currently at a 9.62% positivity rate, which means it is testing more people, but that more of those tests are coming back positive than previously.
The health department said symptoms of those who have tested positive have ranged from runny/stuffy noses, coughing, headaches, upset stomachs, all the way to shortness of breath. Some also have been asymptomatic, meaning they have no symptoms at all, the department said.
With festivals and fairs coming up, including the Historic Valdese Waldensian Festival this weekend, the health department is asking those who are not feeling well to stay home.
“If you are waiting on the results of a COVID test, you must remain at home until notified of your test results,” the department briefing said.
The Burke County Health Department is the second health department in the state to mandate COVID vaccinations for employees.
“The safety of our employees and the community we serve is our top priority,” the department said in the briefing.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,985 new cases with a daily percent positive rate of 14% on Tuesday. That’s far above the 5% threshold of cases the state has used throughout the pandemic. The state also reported 2,179 people were hospitalized throughout the state Tuesday and a total of 13,768 deaths from the virus, up from 13,759 deaths on Monday.
On the state’s latest outbreaks list of congregate living facilities, J. Iverson Riddle Development Center in Morganton is back on the list after to previously being removed. The state is reporting three cases of the virus in staff members. An outbreak is considered two or more cases.
NCDHHS showed 37% of the population (33,113 people) in Burke County are fully vaccinated and 40% (35,795 people) are partially vaccinated.
The difference between the two rates are due to those who have had at least one shot and are awaiting their second, said Chae Moore, public health education supervisor for the health department.
NCDHHS reported that statewide 58% are fully vaccinated and 62% are partially vaccinated against the virus.
The Burke County Health Department says getting a COVID vaccine is quick and easy. If mobility is an issue, call the department at 828-764-9150 and dial “0” to speak with the operator for assistance in learning about the vaccination options that are available.
The county health department still encourages anyone 12 years old and older to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to prevent community spread. The Pfizer vaccine is approved for those 12 and older, while the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved for those 18 and older. Visit www.myspot.nc.gov to find locations within Burke County to schedule an appointment, or call the health department for assistance at 828-764-9150 and dial 0 to speak with an operator.
