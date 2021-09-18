Nearly 100 new COVID cases added since Thursday

Health officials said children and teens reported more new cases of COVID-19 on Friday in Burke County than any other age group.
Ninety-four new cases of the virus were added to the county’s total Friday, with 29 new cases reported in children and teens, 25 new cases reported in people 20-39 years old and 23 new cases reported in people 40-59 years old, according to a media briefing from the Burke County Health Department.
The new cases brought the county’s total up to 14,296 cases, with 1,299 active cases, the department said. The county reported a 12.03% positivity rate.
At Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge, hospitalizations were down from 49 to 42, according to the hospital’s COVID-19 dashboard.
Of the total hospitalizations, 33 people were unvaccinated. All 11 of the COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit Friday were unvaccinated, and seven unvaccinated COVID-19 patients were on ventilators. No vaccinated patients were on ventilators.
While hospitalizations went down, the number of patients seeking treatment for COVID-19 in the CHSBR virtual hospital rose to 271, CHSBR reported.
Statewide, 7,905 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday with a daily percent positive rate of 9.7%, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. There were 3,573 hospitalized Friday, and 15,615 North Carolinians have died from the virus.
NCDHHS announced it added four new locations that can offer monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19.
“While vaccines provide the best protection from COVID-19, treatment options such as monoclonal antibodies are available for people at high risk for severe illness if you have had symptoms of COVID-19 for 10 days or less or have been exposed to COVID-19,” said Dr. Elizabeth Tilson, NCDHHS state health director and chief medical officer. “Expanding access to this potentially lifesaving treatment can, if taken early, reduce the risk of severe disease, hospitalization and death.”
NCDHHS said monoclonal antibodies are proteins made in a lab to fight infections, and they are given to patients via IV infusion or a shot. Early evidence has suggested monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19 can reduce the amount of virus, and potentially reduce the severity of the symptoms of the virus and decrease the likelihood of hospitalization, NCDHHS said.
Find more information about monoclonal antibody treatment and how to find a provider at https://bit.ly/39iOYzU.
Health officials continue to urge the public to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
The number of Burke County residents vaccinated against the virus went up slightly, with 39,913 residents at least partially vaccinated, and 36,316 of those residents fully vaccinated, NCDHHS reported Friday.
Anyone who is moderately to severely immunocompromised and is looking to get a third dose of the vaccine can call the county health department at 828-764-9150 to schedule an appointment. Third doses are administered at least 28 days after the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna.
The health department provides Pfizer, Moderna and, while supplies last, J&J, vaccines.
The health department also is helping those who are homebound get vaccinated. Call the health department at 828-764-9150 and dial 0 to speak with an operator with questions about COVID-19 or getting vaccinated.
Vaccine locations
Other locations in Burke County offering the COVID-19 vaccine include:
Walmart Pharmacy in the Morganton Heights Shopping Center is offering the Moderna vaccine. Visit walmart.com/covidvaccine or call 828-433-8086. People are asked to bring their insurance card if they have it, but the vaccine is free.
CVS Pharmacies in Rutherford College (call 828-874-2119) or Morganton (call 828-437-3141) or visit cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine.
Ingles Pharmacy at the store on Carbon City Road in Morganton. Visit ingles-markets.com/pharmacy/pg1/pharmacy-sub/vaccinations.
Morganton Drug. Visit morgantondrug.com or call 828-433-6353.
Table Rock Pharmacy. Visit tablerockrx.com to make an appointment. Those who do not have access to the internet can call 828-438-9355. Walk-ins also are being accepted.
East Burke Pharmacy. Visit bit.ly/3bPi4cf.
Walgreens. Visit walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19 to make an appointment. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
Burke Primary Care in Morganton — Call 828-437-4211.
Cannon Pharmacy in Morganton — Call 828-433-5120.
Rock Drug Store in Valdese — Call 828-879-9812.
Drexel Discount Drug in Drexel — Call 828-433-6777.
Good Samaritan Clinic in Morganton — Call 828-212-4185.
High Country Community Health-East Burke in Connelly Springs — Call 828-874-2061.
High Country Community Health-Burke in Morganton — Call 828-608-0800.
Morganton Drug Inc. in Morganton — Call 828-433-6353.
Bio Medical Applications of North Carolina Inc. BMA of Burke County for clients only.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.