Nearly 100 new COVID cases added since Thursday

Health officials said children and teens reported more new cases of COVID-19 on Friday in Burke County than any other age group.

Ninety-four new cases of the virus were added to the county’s total Friday, with 29 new cases reported in children and teens, 25 new cases reported in people 20-39 years old and 23 new cases reported in people 40-59 years old, according to a media briefing from the Burke County Health Department.

The new cases brought the county’s total up to 14,296 cases, with 1,299 active cases, the department said. The county reported a 12.03% positivity rate.

At Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge, hospitalizations were down from 49 to 42, according to the hospital’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Of the total hospitalizations, 33 people were unvaccinated. All 11 of the COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit Friday were unvaccinated, and seven unvaccinated COVID-19 patients were on ventilators. No vaccinated patients were on ventilators.

While hospitalizations went down, the number of patients seeking treatment for COVID-19 in the CHSBR virtual hospital rose to 271, CHSBR reported.