Nearly 120 cases added in 1 day in Burke

They said while a mask mandate is not in place, it is effective.

“Wearing a mask regardless of your vaccination status has proven to be effective in cutting back on the transmission of COVID and other viral illnesses,” the department said in its press releases.

The health department also continues to recommend everyone who is eligible get vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, Burke County has seen 36,851 residents (46% of those 12 and older) who are at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19, and 33,842 of those people (42% of those 12 and older) are fully vaccinated against the virus.

Of Burke County’s total population, 41% (36,888 residents) have been at least partially vaccinated, and 37% (33,852 residents) have been fully vaccinated.

The county health department has doses of the Moderna vaccine, and some doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while supplies last, the Tuesday release said.

Booster shots already are available for those who are immunocompromised and have received either of the mRNA vaccines offered by Pfizer and Moderna. The third dose must be received at least 28 days after the second dose, the county health department said.