Nearly 120 cases added in 1 day in Burke

County updates on COVID-19 typically come in twice a week on Mondays and Fridays, but a spike in cases saw another update go out Tuesday.
Burke County saw 119 cases added to its total Tuesday, bringing the total up to 12,080 cases, according to information from the Burke County Health Department. That’s up from 11,961 cases reported Monday, and gives the county an 11.3% positivity rate.
Sixty-six new active cases were logged, bringing the total number of active cases up to 939 from 873 cases Monday, the health department said.
Hospitals have been inundated with patients, with Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge reporting 36 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 10 of them in the intensive care unit and six ventilators in use, the hospital reported on its dashboard Tuesday.
A total of 182 deaths have been reported in Burke County, with 10 of those deaths reported Friday.
One of those deaths included a 30-year-old man who had celebrated his birthday less than a week before his death, according to his death certificate. The certificate said he was a health care technician.
An outbreak at a nursing home in Burke County continued to grow this week, with a total of 17 cases reported Tuesday at College Pines Health and Rehabilitation in Rutherford College, according to information from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
That total breaks down to six cases in staff members and 11 cases in residents, NCDHHS reported. That’s up from three total cases reported last week, of which two were in residents and one was in a staff member.
Outbreaks at the following facilities reported no change in the last week, according to NCDHHS:
J. Iverson Riddle Development Center in Morganton, which still has 10 cases in staff member but no cases among residents so far.
Cambridge House in Hildebran, which still has three cases among staff but no cases among residents.
Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation in Morganton, which still has a total of three cases, with two in residents and one staff member case.
Statewide, 4,623 new cases were reported Tuesday, with 3,342 people hospitalized and 14,152 total deaths reported, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. That gave the state a 14.7% positivity rate.
That’s all with the Historic Morganton Festival Weekends set to kick-off Friday and continue each weekend through Sept. 11.
In its Tuesday release, the county health department asked people to stay vigilant about washing their hands, practicing social distancing, avoiding touching their faces and wearing a mask.
They said while a mask mandate is not in place, it is effective.
“Wearing a mask regardless of your vaccination status has proven to be effective in cutting back on the transmission of COVID and other viral illnesses,” the department said in its press releases.
The health department also continues to recommend everyone who is eligible get vaccinated against COVID-19.
According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, Burke County has seen 36,851 residents (46% of those 12 and older) who are at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19, and 33,842 of those people (42% of those 12 and older) are fully vaccinated against the virus.
Of Burke County’s total population, 41% (36,888 residents) have been at least partially vaccinated, and 37% (33,852 residents) have been fully vaccinated.
The county health department has doses of the Moderna vaccine, and some doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while supplies last, the Tuesday release said.
Booster shots already are available for those who are immunocompromised and have received either of the mRNA vaccines offered by Pfizer and Moderna. The third dose must be received at least 28 days after the second dose, the county health department said.
Anyone who is moderately to severely immunocompromised and is looking to get a third dose of the Moderna vaccine can call the county health department at 828-764-9150 to schedule an appointment. Those who need another dose of the Pfizer vaccine can call Blue Ridge Urgent Care at 828-580-3278.
The health department also is helping those who are homebound get vaccinated. Call the health department at 828-764-9150 and dial 0 to speak with an operator with questions about COVID-19 or getting vaccinated.
Vaccine locations
Locations in Burke County offering the COVID-19 vaccine include:
Walmart Pharmacy in the Morganton Heights Shopping Center is offering the Moderna vaccine. Visit walmart.com/covidvaccine or call 828-433-8086. People are asked to bring their insurance card if they have it, but the vaccine is free.
CVS Pharmacies in Rutherford College (call 828-874-2119) or Morganton (call 828-437-3141) or visit cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine.
Ingles Pharmacy at the store on Carbon City Road in Morganton. Visit ingles-markets.com/pharmacy/pg1/pharmacy-sub/vaccinations.
Morganton Drug. Visit morgantondrug.com or call 828-433-6353.
Table Rock Pharmacy. Visit burkecovid.as.me/schedule.php. Those who do not have access to the internet can leave a message at 828-414-8025.
East Burke Pharmacy. Visit bit.ly/3bPi4cf.
Walgreens. Visit walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19 to make an appointment. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
Burke Primary Care in Morganton — Call 828-437-4211.
Cannon Pharmacy in Morganton — Call 828-433-5120.
Rock Drug Store in Valdese — Call 828-879-9812.
Drexel Discount Drug in Drexel — Call 828-433-6777.
Good Samaritan Clinic in Morganton — Call 828-212-4185.
High Country Community Health-East Burke in Connelly Spring — Call 828-874-2061.
High Country Community Health-Burke in Morganton — Call 828-608-0800.
Morganton Drug Inc. in Morganton — Call 828-433-6353.
Bio Medical Applications of North Carolina Inc. BMA of Burke County for clients only.
Find more locations and schedule an appointment at myspot.nc.gov.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.