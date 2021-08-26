Nearly 140 new COVID-19 cases added in Burke

Burke County added another 139 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, and it has added 546 new cases in less than a week.
The Burke County Health Department reported a total of 12,333 cases on Thursday, up from 12,194 total cases reported Wednesday. The health department reported 11,787 total cases on Friday, Aug. 20.
The department said there are approximately 997 active cases and an 11.82% positivity rate in the county as of Thursday.
The health department said Burke County is currently seeing a spike of cases in the 0-19 age group as well as the 30-49-year-old group.
The department said there are many contributing factors as to why this is. It said according to the North Carolina Department Health and Human Services website, in Burke County only 4% of children ages 12-17 are fully vaccinated, 6% of 18-24-year-olds are fully vaccinated and 25% of 25-49-year-olds are fully vaccinated.
“Low vaccination rates, people not remaining at home when they are sick, and the lack of proper face coverings are contributing to this increase,” the health department said in a briefing Thursday.
The county health department asked people to stay vigilant about washing their hands, practicing social distancing, avoiding touching their faces and wearing a mask.
They said while a mask mandate is not in place, it is effective.
The Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge dashboard showed 42 COVID-19 patients in the hospital Thursday, with 34 of those patients unvaccinated, and 18 virus patients in the intensive care unit, of which 16 were unvaccinated. It also showed five of 16 ventilators in use, with four of those patients unvaccinated.
The health care system’s COVID-19 virtual hospital had 282 patients on Thursday, up from 258 patients on Wednesday.
NCDHHS reported 8,620 new cases Thursday, with a daily percent positive rate of 13%, and 3,552 people hospitalized across the state. The state also reported a total of 14,272 deaths, up from 14,212 deaths due to the virus on Wednesday.
While some in Burke County are getting a vaccine, vaccination rates remain low.
Of Burke County’s total population, 41% (37,331 residents) have been at least partially vaccinated, and 38% (34,140 residents) have been fully vaccinated.
The county health department has doses of the Moderna vaccine, and some doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while supplies last, its briefing said Thursday.
Booster shots already are available for those who are immunocompromised and have received either of the mRNA vaccines offered by Pfizer and Moderna. The third dose must be received at least 28 days after the second dose, the county health department said.
Anyone who is moderately to severely immunocompromised and is looking to get a third dose of the Moderna vaccine can call the county health department at 828-764-9150 to schedule an appointment. Those who need another dose of the Pfizer vaccine can call Blue Ridge Urgent Care at 828-580-3278.
The health department also is helping those who are homebound get vaccinated. Call the health department at 828-764-9150 and dial 0 to speak with an operator with questions about COVID-19 or getting vaccinated.
Vaccine locations
Locations in Burke County offering the COVID-19 vaccine include:
Walmart Pharmacy in the Morganton Heights Shopping Center is offering the Moderna vaccine. Visit walmart.com/covidvaccine or call 828-433-8086. People are asked to bring their insurance card if they have it, but the vaccine is free.
CVS Pharmacies in Rutherford College (call 828-874-2119) or Morganton (call 828-437-3141) or visit cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine.
Ingles Pharmacy at the store on Carbon City Road in Morganton. Visit ingles-markets.com/pharmacy/pg1/pharmacy-sub/vaccinations.
Morganton Drug. Visit morgantondrug.com or call 828-433-6353.
Table Rock Pharmacy. Visit burkecovid.as.me/schedule.php. Those who do not have access to the internet can leave a message at 828-414-8025.
East Burke Pharmacy. Visit bit.ly/3bPi4cf.
Walgreens. Visit walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19 to make an appointment. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
Burke Primary Care in Morganton — Call 828-437-4211.
Cannon Pharmacy in Morganton — Call 828-433-5120.
Rock Drug Store in Valdese — Call 828-879-9812.
Drexel Discount Drug in Drexel — Call 828-433-6777.
Good Samaritan Clinic in Morganton — Call 828-212-4185.
High Country Community Health-East Burke in Connelly Spring — Call 828-874-2061.
High Country Community Health-Burke in Morganton — Call 828-608-0800.
Morganton Drug Inc. in Morganton — Call 828-433-6353.
Bio Medical Applications of North Carolina Inc. BMA of Burke County for clients only.
Find more locations and schedule an appointment at myspot.nc.gov.