Nearly 140 new COVID-19 cases added in Burke

They said while a mask mandate is not in place, it is effective.

The Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge dashboard showed 42 COVID-19 patients in the hospital Thursday, with 34 of those patients unvaccinated, and 18 virus patients in the intensive care unit, of which 16 were unvaccinated. It also showed five of 16 ventilators in use, with four of those patients unvaccinated.

The health care system’s COVID-19 virtual hospital had 282 patients on Thursday, up from 258 patients on Wednesday.

NCDHHS reported 8,620 new cases Thursday, with a daily percent positive rate of 13%, and 3,552 people hospitalized across the state. The state also reported a total of 14,272 deaths, up from 14,212 deaths due to the virus on Wednesday.

While some in Burke County are getting a vaccine, vaccination rates remain low.

Of Burke County’s total population, 41% (37,331 residents) have been at least partially vaccinated, and 38% (34,140 residents) have been fully vaccinated.

The county health department has doses of the Moderna vaccine, and some doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while supplies last, its briefing said Thursday.