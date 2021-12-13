Nearly 50 new COVID-19 cases added in Burke during weekend

Burke County saw nearly 50 new cases of COVID-19 added over the weekend and hospitalizations have increased.
The Burke County Health Department reported 49 new cases on Monday, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic entered the county to 16,806 cases, up from 16,757 total cases on Friday. The department reported a total of 210 active cases on Monday, down from 217 active cases Friday.
The county’s positivity rate is at 6.17%, according to the health department, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still reporting a “high” rate of community transmission.
UNC Health Blue Ridge reported 10 COVID-19 hospitalized patients, two of whom are vaccinated, and four of those patients are in the intensive care unit. The hospital system had 74 patients in its COVID-19 virtual hospital on Monday.
In Burke County, 47% of the total population has been vaccinated with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 45% of the total population has been fully vaccinated, according to information from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
The health department said this is the last week the vaccine clinic at St. Charles Catholic Church in Morganton will be held.
The clinics will be held from 3-7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Charles Catholic Church of Morganton inside Murray Hall, the health department said. Spanish, American Sign Language and Hmong interpreters will be available at the clinic. To register, visit unityphr.com/campaigns/starmed/vaccine. Walk-ins also are welcome, according to the health department.
The health department also administers doses of the vaccine from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Fridays. First, second, third and booster doses are available for Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Call 828-764-9150 to schedule an appointment, or find more vaccine locations at myspot.nc.gov.
The eligibility for Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster shot has been expanded to include 16- and 17-year-olds, NCDHHS said.
Those looking to get a booster shot must bring their vaccination card. If a person has lost their vaccination card, the health department must be able to verify their vaccination status with the state’s system.
For general questions about COVID-19, call the Burke County Public Information line at 828-764-9150 or visit the COVID-19 webpage at burkenc.org/COVID-19.