Nearly 50 new COVID-19 cases added in Burke during weekend

Burke County saw nearly 50 new cases of COVID-19 added over the weekend and hospitalizations have increased.

The Burke County Health Department reported 49 new cases on Monday, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic entered the county to 16,806 cases, up from 16,757 total cases on Friday. The department reported a total of 210 active cases on Monday, down from 217 active cases Friday.

The county’s positivity rate is at 6.17%, according to the health department, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still reporting a “high” rate of community transmission.

UNC Health Blue Ridge reported 10 COVID-19 hospitalized patients, two of whom are vaccinated, and four of those patients are in the intensive care unit. The hospital system had 74 patients in its COVID-19 virtual hospital on Monday.

In Burke County, 47% of the total population has been vaccinated with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 45% of the total population has been fully vaccinated, according to information from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.