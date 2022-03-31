Nebo man sentenced for making child porn

A Nebo man will spend the next 30 years in federal prison after he was sentenced for abusing an infant to produce child pornography.

Jonathan Leslie Carver, 27, was sentenced Thursday, announced Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina. Carver’s prison sentence will be followed by a lifetime of supervised release and he also will be required to register as a sex offender, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“Carver harmed a child for his sexual gratification and shared the abuse online,” said U.S. Attorney King. “I commend our law enforcement partners for their thorough investigation of this case. The evidence gathered helped put this predator behind bars where he belongs.”

Ronnie Martinez, Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations in North Carolina and South Carolina, said, “Stopping those who prey on the innocence of children is one of the most important missions HSI has. Whenever one of these images is shared or viewed it victimizes an innocent child all over again. We will continue to focus the full resources of HSI on investigating and holding accountable those who engage in this type of horrific activity.”

McDowell County Sheriff Ricky T. Buchanan said, “Another successful collaborative effort with our federal partners bringing a child predator to justice. We should always do all we can to protect our children and keep them safe.”

The release said Carver pleaded guilty on Sept. 1, 2021, to using a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of the conduct. According to court records, in November 2020, HSI was notified that an individual with the screen name “Johnnybegood115,” later identified as Carver, was using the Kik social media messaging application to create and distribute child pornography, the release said.

In December 2020, law enforcement issued a search warrant for Carver’s Kik account. A forensic analysis of the information obtained revealed that Carver had produced images and videos of himself sexually abusing an infant and used his Kik account to distribute the child pornography online, the release said.

The McDowell News reported on Dec. 7, 2020, that Carver was accused of sexual offenses against a 2-year-old girl and an 8-month-old boy.

On Dec. 15, 2020, WLOS ABC 13 News in Asheville reported that Carver’s girlfriend, Makayla Marie Buchanan, 21, of Nebo, was arrested and charged with third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor in the case. The TV station said that during the investigation into the charges against Carver, detectives said they discovered images of child pornography on Buchanan’s computer.

The federal case against Carver was investigated by HSI and the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office.

Assistant United States Attorney Alexis Solheim of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Asheville prosecuted the case, according to the release.

The release said the case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.