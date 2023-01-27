Needlepoint shop opens in Morganton

Downtown Morganton has a new store dedicated to the art and craft of needlepoint.

Kathryn McMahon recently opened Stitching Fox at 134 W. Union St. in Morganton, next to The Grind Café. The store stocks all manner of hand-painted needlepoint canvases, different types of threads and ribbons and various tools needed to create needlepoint projects.

McMahon said she began needlepointing in college as a way to reduce stress and anxiety.

“I got my first needlepoint kit at my college bookstore,” McMahon said. “It was the school symbol. I went back to my dorm room, got in my bunk bed, opened up the kit, read the instructions and just taught myself. It was very calming. After that, I always had a needlepoint project. It’s something I do in the evenings to wind down.”

McMahon worked in sales and marketing and moved to North Carolina 10 years ago from New York City to work at the Tryon International Equestrian Center.

“After eight years of working in that industry, I decided I wanted to pursue my lifetime dream of opening a needlepoint store,” McMahon said. “I had always had a Pinterest board and spreadsheets with a preliminary business plan.”

Her boss encouraged her to pursue that dream, so she opened a 750-square-foot needlepoint vendor cabin at the equestrian center.

“After about eight months, I outgrew the space completely,” McMahon said.

She quit her job at the center in February 2020 to open a Stitching Fox needlepoint store in Landrum, South Carolina, in March 2020, right before the coronavirus pandemic swept through the country.

“Actually, the pandemic turned out to be great for needlepoint, because everyone was staying home and stitching,” McMahon said.

COVID-19 spurred significant growth in demand for needlepoint products online.

“My husband asked me in the very beginning, ‘Are you going to have a website?’” McMahon said. “This was in February, before COVID. I said, ‘No — needlepoint is one of those things where you need to go in the store and really experience it. You’ve got to touch everything. It’s very visual and tactile.’”

She changed her mind when the pandemic shut down in-person businesses.

“So much of the needlepoint industry is online now, and it never was before COVID,” McMahon said. “We actually do a tremendous amount of business on our website. During COVID, I think so many people who were unsure of or didn’t know how to use the internet learned because they were at home.”

She fills online orders at the flagship Landrum store, which has 1,800 square feet of retail space.

With business booming there, she started looking at opening a second location in Morganton. She was familiar with the area since her husband is from Morganton, but was further motivated to expand there because her store manager, Laura Oden, lives in Morganton.

“This store wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for Laura Oden,” McMahon said. “She had been commuting to the Landrum store one day a week. After about a year and a half, she said, ‘You know, I really think we should open up a store in Morganton.’”

The more McMahon thought about the idea, the more it made sense.

“Landrum is a town of 2,000 people,” McMahon said. “Morganton is much bigger. You have this whole downtown area, which is so fantastic. Laura found the space, and the minute I saw the space, I said, ‘Oh yeah — that’s a no-brainer.’”

She opened Stitching Fox—Morganton in November 2022. It has 1,200 square feet of retail space. The store is a one-stop shop for everything needed to create needlepoint projects. Designers send their hand-painted canvases to the store monthly, and McMahon displays them on the wall in a “trunk show.”

“Everything we don’t sell, we return, and then we get a new trunk show, so that allows for a lot of variety,” McMahon said. “Every time you come in the store, you’ll see something different.”

Thread types include silk, wool, cotton and velvet.

“Our thread inventory is vast,” McMahon said. “We carry a lot of different brands of threads and types of fibers that are specific to needlepoint. All of these different threads provide a lot of different textures and allow you to try new techniques.”

In addition to selling supplies, the store offers finishing services. People can submit completed needlepoint projects to be turned into ornaments, pillows or other decorative items.

“The ornaments can be in any shape,” McMahon said. “We can also add tassels and monogram the back side of them so they’re really precious keepsakes. We finish all of our pillows with duck-down inserts. You can provide the fabric, or we can provide the fabric and the trim.”

Other amenities include a stitching service for unfinished needlepoint projects and a kitting service for those who would like all the materials and tools for their project assembled in advance.

“We select threads based on the stitcher’s stitch level and style,” McMahon said.

Kits are available for all skill levels, from beginner to advanced.

The store’s hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. McMahon hosts a Stitch Club on Thursdays from 2-4 p.m. Crafters in the community are welcome to bring their needlepoint projects to the store during Stitch Club and work on them with other crafters in a social setting in the store’s living-room style seating area.

“It’s a great way to meet people and join the community,” McMahon said.

She encouraged people to stop by the store, even if they are new to the needlepoint craft. She noted that the store will hold beginning needlepoint classes this spring.

“Everybody who works here is super friendly and happy to help,” McMahon said. “Needlepoint is really a lot of fun. Let us help you get started on your needlepoint journey.”

To learn more about Stitching Fox, contact the store at 828-391-5025 or visit stitchingfox.com. The store also has an Instagram page at @stitchingfoxnc.