Neighbors, city respond after family invites homeless to their property

City staff moved this month to have a homeless camp near downtown cleared.
But instead of the group of campers taking the city up on their offer to be transported to a shelter, they were invited to a new camping spot — a family’s backyard.
Herron Street camp
The Morganton Department of Public Safety started receiving complaints about a campsite on Herron Street, which is a little more than a quarter mile from their headquarters, in October 2018, said MDPS Capt. Jason Whisnant.
Some of the complaints lodged against the camp included drug activity, noise complaints, trash burning, insects and rodents, he said.
Many of those are things Whisnant said he has seen himself at the camp. He told The News Herald he had seen large rats, cockroaches and hundreds of discarded syringes when he’s stopped by.
Pictures taken at the campsite on Feb. 4 show rugs and linens, used food containers and a seemingly random assortment of furniture strewn about the ground at the campsite.
Whisnant said he had taken large trash bags to the camp and encouraged its residents to clean up, but never saw any results.
The Herron Street property was owned by a person who died, and city officials were unable to find an heir who could take responsibility for the property, Whisnant said.
That led the city to move to clear the camp off the lot and get it cleaned up.
On Jan. 25, Whisnant said he talked to Mike Kirby, the city’s code enforcement officer, about the city’s decision to post a notice at the property saying it was in violation of city ordinances.
Whisnant went on to call McDowell Mission Ministries, which operates shelters for those experiencing homelessness.
He made arrangements with the shelter’s director, Arwen March, to find shelter for 16 people. The shelters through McDowell Mission Ministries provide 24-hour shelter and people are allowed to stay there up to a year while they work through problems that contribute to their housing insecurity, according to the organization’s website.
Whisnant also arranged for Greenway Transportation to get anyone interested to the shelter, and had the city’s parks and recreation van ready as a backup if enough people showed up to fill the Greenway Transportation van.
With a plan to find alternative housing for those interested, Whisnant and Kirby went to the camp Feb. 4 and explained the situation to the six residents who were there. He said the camp smelled strongly of rotted food and excrement.
Whisnant said he told the residents about the shelter and transportation arrangements, and all they needed to do was be ready at 2 p.m. on Feb. 14 to be taken to the shelter.
A week later, on Feb. 11, Whisnant had MDPS Lt. Tim Corriveau go to the camp to answer any questions people there may have had, and to explain the alternative housing arrangements for anyone who wasn’t present during the Feb. 4 visit. Corriveau also provided trash bags and asked if the group would clean up the property.
Three days later, Corriveau returned to the camp at 2 p.m. to pick up any of the people who were interested in going to the shelter.
But no one ever showed up.
The Batemans’ invitation
Victoria and Joseph Bateman said they met the people living in the Herron Street camp around Christmastime when they took them some clothes, sleeping bags and propane tanks after seeing a post on social media from someone asking for help.
Since then, the Bateman’s said they’ve gotten to know the people who were staying there, and felt comfortable enough with them to invite them to set up camp at the back of their property on Dogwood Drive.
She said they took a trailer to the Herron Street camp and made two trips to get their belongings brought to their property.
“These people are just like me and you,” Victoria said. “For the most part, we’ve got to know them a little better, and some people think homeless are just drug addicts and that’s what they choose, but some of them … they don’t want to be there, but they don’t know … the system, maybe the system’s broke and they can’t trust the system or if it’s just easier for them to do that.”
The invitation to stay on their property didn’t come without rules.
Joseph said they have a zero tolerance policy for drugs, and said he told the campers if he saw any drugs or paraphernalia, or had any reason to believe they were using drugs, all of them would have to leave.
“When you make that rule like that, that makes it clear to everybody: watch out for one another, don’t let one person ruin it for you,” Joseph said.
They also said it’s not an open invitation for anyone experiencing homelessness to come visit, Victoria said.
“The ones that are here, they didn’t have anywhere else to go,” Victoria said.
She said the people at the camp had told her they were invited to go to the shelter in McDowell County, but none of them wanted to go.
The Batemans said the camp at their home is temporary, and their ultimate goal is to set up a nonprofit to help those experiencing homelessness. They said they’d like to find some land where the homeless could stay and learn how to grow their own food.
“I’d like to help them develop an opportunity for that job placement, even if it’s just teaching them how to grow something, self-sustain on the farm,” Joseph said. “Honestly, that’s what I want to do, is buy property and build a farm that they can live and, basically, operate it. Give them a chance to do something, and also give them a chance to give back to the community.”
He said he felt like they had to something.
“I spent most of my life thinking that the rich folks should be stepping up, doing something, and the whole time I’m not doing anything either,” Joseph said. “You can’t put this responsibility on any one person.”
The campers
Jessica, a woman who lived in the camp on Herron Street and has since moved to the Dogwood Drive camp, said they moved into the previous camp in mid-December.
A Burke County native, she became homeless about 11 years ago after the trailer she lived in with her family caught fire. Her family found a new place to live, but she didn’t go with them.
“They had too many people,” Jessica said. “They had so much to take care [of] instead of worrying about me, so I just went from shelters or to a friend's, and then I just said ‘forget it, I’m just going to be out here permanently.’”
She said she was worried and scared when she found out they would have to leave the Herron Street camp. She said she thought they would be able to find somewhere else to go, but she knew they would be asked to leave there, too.
When The News Herald asked her why she didn’t want to go to the shelter MDPS had arranged to take the displaced campers, she said she didn’t want to be separated from her partner, Floyd Bethea.
“They don’t have a homeless shelter for boyfriends and girlfriends,” Jessica said. “We weren’t going to separate.”
Bethea said when they found out they would have to leave the Herron Street camp, they thought about staying under some bridges or sleeping on sidewalks – until the Batemans invited them to their property.
“We have no worries here,” Bethea said. “We’re just as content as we want to be. Most homeless people really couldn’t feel that way, but here, we are beyond so grateful to them that I don’t know what we could do to show them our gratitude and how much we appreciate them.”
Cindy, another woman who’s staying at the camp, said she’s originally from South Carolina, but became homeless a while back after a spout of bad luck at her job. She moved up here to be near her daughter, who also is homeless, and spent some time staying in a shelter. After she’d maxed out her stay at the shelter, she slept in her car until it finally broke down.
“Then I went from there to the woods in a tent,” Cindy said.
As far as the camp on Herron Street goes, the campers said it was already trashed when they moved in.
“We got stuck in the middle of it,” she said.
They all said they had done some cleaning at the camp, but Bethea said they lost motivation when they found out they would have to leave.
“I was cleaning up this one area, and where there was trash on top, I’d pick it up, bag it up, when I got to the second layer, the clothes were actually turning to mush where they had been there so long,” Cindy said. “It was just like liquefied.”
She said she didn’t take up MDPS’ offer to go to the shelter because she knew her daughter wouldn’t be able to go with her.
“My daughter, she has three dogs,” Cindy said. “They couldn’t take her and her dogs in, so I wasn’t going to leave her out here by herself.”
The campers all said they wanted the community to give them a chance.
“I just want them to get to know us before they judge us, and just sit down and talk and don’t be scared,” Jessica said.
Neighbors react
When The News Herald went door-to-door Saturday, reactions from neighbors on Dogwood Drive were mixed.
James Chapman, who owns a property next door to the Batemans, said he hadn’t noticed a difference in the last week.
“My brother told me something about it, he lives across the road,” Chapman said. “I told him as long as they’re nice and don’t bother nobody, I don’t care. I guess he’s doing a good Christian thing, letting somebody live there who needs a place.”
Diane Ledford, another neighbor on Dogwood Drive, said she’s noticed her motion lights outside turning off and on more often in the middle of the night, but she didn’t know if it was connected to the camp. She said she hadn’t really noticed anything different in the last week.
“I don’t particularly care for it,” Ledford said. “I mean, I hate it for homeless people, don’t get me wrong. I do. I mean, I’ve actually been there. Not quite that bad, but, you know, I went through a rough time myself, but I don’t know. I guess I worry.”
Another woman who wished not to be named said she could see where the concerned neighbors were coming from, but she hadn’t experienced anything negative yet.
“I saw the port-a-john moved in, but I didn’t really know what it was for, but I mean, it’s not really affecting me at all … I feel like they felt led to open up their property for those people, that’s their business and I think that’s kind of a noble thing to do,” she said.
Mark Owenby was another neighbor who wasn’t particularly concerned so far.
“We don’t have any problem with it,” Owenby said. “There haven’t been any problems so we’re perfectly OK. It might have been nice if somebody had talked to folks in the neighborhood and just let them know what was going on so it wasn’t a surprise for folks, but yeah.”
But others disagreed. Neighbors John and Susan Shelor said they’re worried about their safety, the crime rate and their property value.
“Number one, it’s affecting your investment property values, and then the second thing is the crime rate,” John said. “I deal with a lot of police in Hickory and they always tell me wherever [homeless people] are, the crime rate is always higher.”
Susan said she didn’t feel safe at home alone anymore and wished the Batemans would’ve talked to their neighbors before they invited the group to their property.
“It’s pretty bad when you don’t feel safe at your own house anymore,” she said.
John said they hadn’t noticed many differences so far except for more foot traffic in the area, but he was worried about the what-ifs.
“I’ve not personally seen anything yet, I’ve not had anybody trespassing or anything that I know of, it’s just the thought of what might happen, or the feeling that the possibility of it happening has increased,” he said.
Matt Duncan, another neighbor, said he thought the Bateman’s had good intentions, but he didn’t think having the group come live on their property was the right solution.
“The concern is how long is this going to go on?” Duncan said. “I want to help people out too, and I believe in doing nice things for people and helping less fortunate people out, but I’d like to know what’s the final plan over there, you know? The exit plan, how long can it go on?”
He said he’s worried word will spread and more people than the original eight the Batemans invited will join them.
He said he might have felt differently if the Batemans lived on a property with more land, but the two lots they own in the neighborhood add up to about 2.37 acres of land, according to Burke County GIS records.
“It doesn’t belong in a residential neighborhood,” Duncan said.
City’s response
Whisnant said the problems that led to the closure of the Herron Street camp aren’t isolated.
“We’ve answered at least 15 complaints from property owners across the city over the past two years where the homeless have established camps,” Whisnant said. “Fifteen out of 15 were completely trashed and required clean up which costs thousands of dollars. These properties are privately owned by businesses or out-of-town individuals.”
He showed The News Herald photos from a homeless camp volunteers helped clean up in 2016. It was similar to those taken at the Herron Street camp, with trash spilled across it.
“This is a complex issue and we feel empathy towards the plight of the homeless in our community,” Whisnant said. “However, there has to be a basic level of responsibility and decorum when it comes to personal conduct and respecting the rights and property of others.”
City Attorney Louis Vinay said city staff weren’t aware of the Batemans’ invitation to the group until Wednesday, and that they have been contacted by multiple people about the situation.
“City staff are investigating the circumstances on Dogwood Drive and to determine whether there is any action which the city should take, and if so, what that would be,” Vinay said. “We will move promptly to take any action that is required.”
Neighbors told The News Herald they plan to speak during public comment at the March 7 meeting of the Morganton City Council. The meeting will start at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Morganton City Hall, and public comments will be heard at the beginning of the meeting.
