Neighbors, city respond after family invites homeless to their property

The invitation to stay on their property didn’t come without rules.

Joseph said they have a zero tolerance policy for drugs, and said he told the campers if he saw any drugs or paraphernalia, or had any reason to believe they were using drugs, all of them would have to leave.

“When you make that rule like that, that makes it clear to everybody: watch out for one another, don’t let one person ruin it for you,” Joseph said.

They also said it’s not an open invitation for anyone experiencing homelessness to come visit, Victoria said.

“The ones that are here, they didn’t have anywhere else to go,” Victoria said.

She said the people at the camp had told her they were invited to go to the shelter in McDowell County, but none of them wanted to go.

The Batemans said the camp at their home is temporary, and their ultimate goal is to set up a nonprofit to help those experiencing homelessness. They said they’d like to find some land where the homeless could stay and learn how to grow their own food.