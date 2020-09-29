Nest Realty opening office in downtown Morganton

Nest Realty has landed a new office location, Nest Realty Morganton.

Bringing Nest Realty to Morganton is Leanne Brittain, operating as the owner and managing broker. Located at 304 S. Sterling St. in the former Morganton Feed and Seed building, the Nest Realty Morganton office will open in a few weeks after construction is finished.

"I’m so proud to partner with Nest Realty,” Brittain said. “I love their creativity in everything they do. Their marketing is what initially drew me to the Nest brand. I love that the brand has a boutique feel to it and also provides up-to-date, modern technology.”

Nest Realty Group launched as a different breed of brokerage 12 years ago in Charlottesville, Virginia. Since then, it has expanded to include 17 locations, including Asheville, Lake Norman, Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill, Wilmington, Greensboro and, now, Morganton.