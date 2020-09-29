Nest Realty opening office in downtown Morganton

Nest Realty has landed a new office location, Nest Realty Morganton.
Bringing Nest Realty to Morganton is Leanne Brittain, operating as the owner and managing broker. Located at 304 S. Sterling St. in the former Morganton Feed and Seed building, the Nest Realty Morganton office will open in a few weeks after construction is finished.
"I’m so proud to partner with Nest Realty,” Brittain said. “I love their creativity in everything they do. Their marketing is what initially drew me to the Nest brand. I love that the brand has a boutique feel to it and also provides up-to-date, modern technology.”
Nest Realty Group launched as a different breed of brokerage 12 years ago in Charlottesville, Virginia. Since then, it has expanded to include 17 locations, including Asheville, Lake Norman, Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill, Wilmington, Greensboro and, now, Morganton.
What sets Nest Realty apart from other firms is that it is a real estate brokerage built around people and the passionate moves they make. That is why Nest Realty puts time and talent into building relationships rather than just closing deals. Whether selling an estate, buying a house or condo, or building from the ground up, Nest Realty and Nest Realty Morganton are committed to seeing every interaction as a chance to inspire, engage, delight and empower customers.
Brittain is a veteran agent who has worked with many buyers and sellers in her decade-long career, mostly in Morganton and the Lake James area. She serves as a member of the Burke County Board of Realtors, Canopy Multiple Listing Service, the N.C. Association of Realtors and the National Association of Realtors. Brittain also has served on various boards and is a Burke County Chamber of Commerce ambassador.
“I’m very excited about this new partnership with Nest Realty and look forward to being a part of our vibrant downtown," Brittain said.
For information, visit the website at nestrealty.com/morganton or email Brittain at leanne.brittain@nestrealty.com.
