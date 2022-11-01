New artist brings custom glass art to Morganton

For Amy Brooks, owner of Paradise Glass in downtown Morganton, glass art started out as a way to meet new people when she first moved from Delaware to New Jersey in 2000.

Since taking that first class, glass developed into a hobby and then a side business with a studio behind her New Jersey home. Finally, after relocating to Morganton last summer, Brooks is now taking her glass art business public with a store front on West Union Street, and an official ribbon-cutting coming in a few weeks.

“I didn’t make any new friends,” she said about the class she took more than two decades ago. “But I started doing glass and loving it.”

At Paradise Glass, Brooks does both stained glass and fused glass.

“Stained glass is like a puzzle,” she said. “I buy it in colored sheets in different textures and different opacities … and then I design windows to use the glass in.”

Fused glass involves a layering process where she uses one piece of glass as the base and then layers other pieces of different colors and textures on top of it. When she fires these pieces in the kiln, they fuse together to become one solid piece of glass.

She said the process she uses to create an individual work depends on the specific design and needs of each piece.

While the front of Brooks’ store has dozens of pieces for sale, she said her specialty is custom work.

“I love it when people come in and see something and say, ‘I really like this, but I’d rather have it in these colors,’ or ‘I like this window but in my house there’s different styles and dimension,’ stuff like that,” she said.

Brooks said she has had customers bring in nothing more than a rough pencil sketch of an idea for a glass piece and she loves to be able to use her talents to bring those kinds of ideas to life.

“It’s one of those things that’s very particular to the client,” she said. “I like that. Especially when it’s someone coming in and they’ve thought about ‘my wife would really love this thing.’ And then I’m able to make it for them and the giver feels good, and the receiver feels good. The whole thing is just really positive.”

Brooks said her love for creating individual custom pieces also factored into the name she chose for the business.

“That’s why I named my business paradise because I feel like everybody has their own version of paradise,” she said.

When Brooks and her husband relocated to Morganton, she knew she would have to do something to draw attention to her work in her new town.

“I figured no one would know who I was,” she said. “I wanted to make sure I found a way to get to know people in the community and they get to know me. That’s why, when we found this building, we figured it was a good opportunity.”

Brooks said quite a bit of research went into the couple’s decision to relocate to Burke County.

“We did a lot of relocation road tours,” she said. “We’ve been to Austin, we looked at Tennessee, we looked at different towns in North Carolina and didn’t feel like anything really connected with us.”

Brooks and her husband began spending time in Morganton and started connecting with some of the local artists and other community members in town. She said it was a stop at a local brewery that catapulted Morganton to the top of the list.

“We were looking in the window trying to see what it was all about,” she said.

Although the brewery was closed, an employee gave them a tour of the facility, talking up Morganton’s high points the whole time. At the end of the tour, she gave Brooks and her husband a complimentary six pack.

“We were thinking, ‘Oh my God, the people in this town are so friendly,’” Brooks said. “They were kind. They were proud of Morganton, and it felt like the art scene was a really good little up and coming community.”

Paradise Glass is at 123 W. Union St. in Morganton. For more information about the business and services it offers, visit www.paradisecsg.org or contact Amy Brooks at 732-762-0060 or paradisecsp@gmail.com.