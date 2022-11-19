New bakery, sandwich shop the fulfillment of decades-long dream

A local man has opened a new bakery and sandwich shop in Morganton after a traffic accident wiped out his dream of owning a food truck more than three years ago.

Old Mimosa Bakery, located in the Fiddler’s Run Shopping Center, has been serving up a variety of baked goods – cakes, scones, muffins, cookies and more – since September. While there are plenty of other bakeries in Burke County, Tim Michaels, the Old Mimosa's owner, believes his shop is doing something a little bit different.

“We’re the closest thing to a real French bakery,” Michaels said. “We won’t have grease in here, we won’t deep-fry anything because grease is going to penetrate everything you make.”

For Pastry Chef Catie Jackson it is the partnership between her an Michaels that sets Old Mimosa apart.

“I believe that we both have very high standards as far as willingness to put in the work,” she said.

“We want everything top-notch,” Michaels added. “We’re not going to compromise.”

According to Jackson, the bakery will have a rotating menu to provide its customers with variety.

“We’ll have certain staples,” she said. “Like the cookies will change every week, like this week is snicker doodles and chocolate cookies and next week will have two other things.”

She said there will be danishes available and they will rotate between different seasonal fruits, cream cheese, chocolate and other toppings. They will also offer bunt cakes in two different flavors each week and cinnamon buns.

“We’ll always have cinnamon buns, but there’ll be different seasonal toppings on them,” Jackson said.

Michaels said they will also continue to work to bring more variety into the shop from cheesecakes and German chocolate cakes to pies and macarons.

In addition to the sweets, Michaels and Jackson also are planning to add a sandwich shop soon. Michaels said everything is ready to go, he is just waiting for the final inspections and permits to go through.

“What we’re trying to do is keep it simple,” Michaels said. “There are four sandwiches that will stay on the menu.”

He said they will offer a Reuben, a Cuban, the Rachel, which is basically a spicy Reuben, and chicken salad on a croissant every day in addition to daily specials.

“Then we’ll be doing soups. We’ll have two different kinds of soups,” Michaels said.

He said they also will offer four choices of individual pizzas as well as rotating pizza specials. All of Old Mimosa's sandwiches will be served on fresh baked bread.

For breakfast, Old Mimosa is also planning to keep it simple. Options will include biscuits and gravy, quiche and breakfast sandwiches on fresh baked bread.

According to Michael's, another part of Old Mimosa's business plan is to take advantage of the government and institutional offices surrounding the property by offering discounts or free delivery for large orders.

“There are so many institutions here with J. Iverson Riddle, the high school, the middle school, the elementary school and then you’ve got Broughton, SECU and the sheriff's department,” Michaels said. “These guys mostly order out and then send someone out to get stuff, so we’re looking to provide lunches. If they order five lunches or more, we’re going to deliver for free.”

For Michaels, just getting to this point has been a long time coming. It wasn’t just the traffic accident that wiped out his food truck in 2019 or the months of renovation delays and supply chain hiccups during the last two years that kept pushing his opening date back. For Michaels, opening Old Mimosa is the realization of a decades-long dream.

“Cooking is what I started out to do, but I ended up in construction,” he said. “It’s about time to finally get back to what I love.”

While Michaels worked for 35 years doing kitchen and bath construction and renovation, he never forgot about his culinary dreams. Over the years, he earned his culinary degree in his free time, and when the plans for a food truck came together, he thought the dream would finally be realized. That was the truck destroyed in the 2019 wreck.

After the accident, Michaels began leasing the property in Fiddler’s Run Shopping Center as a commissary kitchen to support another mobile venture. However, his budding professional partnership with Jackson, whom he met while working at Root & Vine, gave birth to a new idea, which was finally realized when they opened Old Mimosa in September.

Old Mimosa Bakery is located at 134 Fiddler’s Run in Morganton. It is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. For take-out or delivery orders, call 828-475-6611.