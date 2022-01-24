New bakery, sandwich shop to serve up favorites soon

About 2 ½ years ago, Tim Michaels had a dream.
But that dream — packed away into a 1960 model food trailer — ended up strewn across the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 near Exit 104 on a sunny July day.
It was days before the food trailer’s first scheduled gig when a wheel on his truck broke, a defect from the factory line, and the pickup truck and food trailer went into a tailspin and ended up against the guardrail.
“It’ll all work out,” Michaels had told The News Herald, staring at the wreckage that had carried part of his lifelong dream to be a chef.
On Friday, that statement seemed to be true as Michaels and his soon-to-be baker Catie Jackson stood inside Old Mimosa Bakery and Sandwich in the Fiddler’s Run Shopping Center off Enola Road in Morganton.
The pair met when Michaels started working at Root & Vine in downtown Morganton, where Jackson was the pastry chef.
“We hit it off,” Michaels said. “We’re just two people with the same, crazy sense of humor and we like doing things very similar.”
He had been on the hunt for a commissary kitchen to start rebuilding his food truck dream from the ground up, but when he couldn’t find one, he decided to open his own but put a bakery in the front.
Jackson and Michaels discussed the idea and it was decided that Jackson would join him at the bakery and sandwich shop, where the food will be scratch-made and chef-prepared.
Menu options include breakfast sandwiches and biscuits and gravy, Cubans and club sandwiches, with classic bakery items like bagels, croissants, Danishes, muffins, cinnamon rolls, scones and cream horns. They’ll also be offering bar-style desserts like brownies, blondies and fruit crumbles, a variety of cookies, pies, cheesecakes and layer cakes.
Becoming a chef has been Michaels’ lifelong dream, something he finally decided to pursue a few years ago at the insistence of his kids.
“I’ve told them all their life, ‘I don’t care what you do, if you flip burgers at McDonald’s, just be happy doing what you’re doing,’” Michaels said. “And my daughter, she says, ‘look, Pop, we understand you said this our whole life, but you’re kind of a hypocrite. You’re not doing it yourself.’”
That was when he started building the first food trailer. After the crash, he ended up enrolling in culinary courses at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute in Hudson.
“When you’re 58-years-old, going back to school is not the thing you really think about wanting to do,” Michaels said. “I did — I went, and I loved it.”
He has plans to finish up a couple of other courses at Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College so he’ll have a full degree in baking and pastries.
AB Tech is where Jackson earned her baking credentials, deciding in high school that the culinary arts were the path for her.
After school, her culinary career took her from working with her mom for a couple months to a retirement community that was opening a state-of the-art kitchen.
“That was my first grown-up job,” Jackson said. “It was just me baking for 500-plus residents, and a lot of sweat and tears went into that. But I learned a whole lot; it was a lot of large-production baking that I had to learn on the fly.”
Her career then took her onto Asheville’s Grove Park Inn before she landed at Root & Vine five or six years ago.
She’ll still be baking goods for Root & Vine, but now she’s planning to produce those goods at the bakery in Fiddler’s Run.
Michaels, who co-owns the restaurant with his wife, Robin, said he had hoped to be open by this point, but supply chain issues have pushed back his intended opening date. He said he’s still not sure when the shop will open, but he’s hoping to have things up and running in February.
Stay tuned to oldmimosabakery.com and Michaels’ Facebook page for updates on the opening date.
