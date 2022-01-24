New bakery, sandwich shop to serve up favorites soon

He has plans to finish up a couple of other courses at Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College so he’ll have a full degree in baking and pastries.

AB Tech is where Jackson earned her baking credentials, deciding in high school that the culinary arts were the path for her.

After school, her culinary career took her from working with her mom for a couple months to a retirement community that was opening a state-of the-art kitchen.

“That was my first grown-up job,” Jackson said. “It was just me baking for 500-plus residents, and a lot of sweat and tears went into that. But I learned a whole lot; it was a lot of large-production baking that I had to learn on the fly.”

Her career then took her onto Asheville’s Grove Park Inn before she landed at Root & Vine five or six years ago.

She’ll still be baking goods for Root & Vine, but now she’s planning to produce those goods at the bakery in Fiddler’s Run.