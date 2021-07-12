New bridal boutique ties the knot with Morganton

A new bridal boutique has arrived and said “I do” to joining the Morganton family.
Savvy Bride Boutique is a chain wedding dress shop that has three locations including Greenville, S.C., Charlotte and Morganton. The Morganton location is at 131 W. Union St. in Morganton.
Blythe Walker, owner of Savvy Bride Boutique in Morganton, is excited to give brides the local experience of finding the perfect wedding dress.
“I actually just got married last September in 2020,” Walker said. “When we went browsing for a wedding dress, I really didn’t know where I wanted to go. There are not a lot of options around to find that perfect dress. Usually people go around, probably a year out I would say, to try out a wedding dress shop. I was one of those brides, I really need to plan. So we started looking and my friend from college was like, ‘You really need to go check out Savvy Bride boutique in Charlotte,’ and I said okay.
“I made an appointment there and absolutely fell in love with my experience. It was literally like the best thing ever. I walked in, they greeted us with champagne and sweet treats and all the fun stuff, and it really made me feel like a bride. I think that’s what kind of drove me to open up the boutique, because I’m all about experience.”
Walker said she feels that all brides deserve to have a memorable experience when searching for a wedding dress. When opening her branch of Savvy Bride Boutique, she wanted to ensure that all brides felt special and that they were taken care of when they come in to look at dresses.
“I just feel like, when you’re getting married, sometimes brides kind of get intimidated when they come in for the first time,” Walker said. “They’re like, I’ve never tried on a wedding dress, so I don’t know much about it. I just feel like you want that to be really fun, you don’t want brides to come in and be like, well I don’t know if this dress will fit me or I don’t know what style gown I would want. I just really feel like I want to be more friends with my brides versus just trying to sell them the wedding dress.
Walker said clients are able to book an appointment at SavvyBrideBoutique.com and once their appointment is confirmed, they fill out an interview form so the shop can get to know more about what the client’s wedding day will look like, including the date, colors and gown style preference. She tries to make the experience very personal to the bride.
“Then when they come in, we offer them the champagne and it’s just a lot of fun,” Walker said.
Brides will have multiple designers to choose from when searching for a dress. Savvy Bride Boutique carries designers including Made with Love, Elysee, White April and Rebecca Ingram. The boutique is plus-size friendly, with most of the designers creating dresses up to size 32.
“We have four designers in stock right now,” Walker said. “So what we do is we break down and look at what styles we want like an A-line, fitted, ball gown, mermaid, we kind of break it down and see what we need, what we want. And so that’s kind of where we started … I feel like our store is more of like that boho aesthetic store, so I knew that that was something that I wanted to kind of navigate towards. Again we do orderable stock, so basically that just means that nobody can come in here and just like buy a gown right off of our rack, you would have to place the order.”
Walker wants brides to have affordable options to choose from when wedding dress shopping. The boutique offers different dress options at different price ranges. She also plans to eventually have “off the rack” inventory, so brides will have discounted options to choose from in the future.
“The gowns range pretty much from about $900 all the way to like $3,500,” Walker said. “Yeah, so it’s really all across the board for us, but we do try to keep it affordable. I think the more that we get this off the rack inventory, we’ll be able to go a little bit lower in our price points, but because of what we have to pay for the dress and stuff, we have to start around $900.”
Walker is excited for brides to book their appointments with her at Savvy Bride Boutique in Morganton. She is a one-person team for now, but she plans on hiring stylists in the future as the store continues to develop.
The boutique is open every Wednesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. They are also open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information on Savvy Bride Boutique in Morganton, visit savvybrideboutique.com/Morganton. To book an appointment for the Morganton location, visit savvybrideboutique.com/booking and choose the Morganton location option.
Sydni Hall is a staff writer and can be reached at 828-432-8907 or at shall@morganton.com.