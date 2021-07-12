New bridal boutique ties the knot with Morganton

“I just feel like, when you’re getting married, sometimes brides kind of get intimidated when they come in for the first time,” Walker said. “They’re like, I’ve never tried on a wedding dress, so I don’t know much about it. I just feel like you want that to be really fun, you don’t want brides to come in and be like, well I don’t know if this dress will fit me or I don’t know what style gown I would want. I just really feel like I want to be more friends with my brides versus just trying to sell them the wedding dress.

Walker said clients are able to book an appointment at SavvyBrideBoutique.com and once their appointment is confirmed, they fill out an interview form so the shop can get to know more about what the client’s wedding day will look like, including the date, colors and gown style preference. She tries to make the experience very personal to the bride.

“Then when they come in, we offer them the champagne and it’s just a lot of fun,” Walker said.

Brides will have multiple designers to choose from when searching for a dress. Savvy Bride Boutique carries designers including Made with Love, Elysee, White April and Rebecca Ingram. The boutique is plus-size friendly, with most of the designers creating dresses up to size 32.