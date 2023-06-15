Burke County is moving ahead with its plans to build a new animal shelter and EMS base.

The two are part of the county’s five-year capital improvement plan and county commissioners heard from County Manager Brian Epley last week about his proposed plan to move forward with those two projects.

The county purchased 2.5 acres in 2021 on Kirksey Drive that adjoins the existing 17 acres where the Burke County 911 Communications Center sits. The current animal services building is at 425 Kirksey Drive, Morganton, just up from the 911 center.

The new EMS base will be built at 102 Drexel Road in Morganton and will replace the current EMS base No. 1 that sits behind UNC Health Blue Ridge – Morganton. Epley said county staff are prepared, over the next 60 days, to recommend the next step of a qualified firm for the construction of a new animal services building and EMS base.

Epley explained to commissioners that it would make sense to try to group the two together when it comes to the process of constructing the two buildings.

He said, although the two buildings sound very different, both have a lot of similarities in the construction methodology and both animal services and EMS are heavily administrative in nature.

Epley told commissioners it would allow the county to take advantage of raw material acquisition, ordering things like structural steel, roofing material, HVAC, mechanical, and really taking advantage of economies of scale of procuring those supplies at a simultaneous time.

He said county staff believes the concept of single-prime bidding makes the most sense. Single-prime bidding would mean selecting a qualified engineering and design team to help design, draw, bid and deliver, within specifications, both buildings, according to a presentation from Epley. They also would help develop a conceptual site plan.

The two projects would go out for bids on the same day and those bids would be opened at the same time, with general contractors allowed to submit a bid on the individual projects and/or both projects together, according to the presentation.

Burke County has posted its request for qualifications of licensed architectural firms to submit a complete design team that would include architect, PME engineering and structural engineer for the two separate buildings, according to a post on the county’s website.

The bid post says the new animal shelter will be around 13,000 square feet and the EMS base No. 1 will be around 10,000 square feet.

The new facility is anticipated to cost $8 million, with construction estimated to be completed in two to two and a half years, county officials said in April. The county said it has requested a $5 million allocation from the state in its upcoming budget for the project.

The new animal shelter is estimated to cost $5.5 million, according to Epley’s presentation.

Both projects are anticipated to be paid for from county coffers, in addition to the anticipated $5 million state allocation, according to information from the county.

The presentation says the anticipated close on the design team selection for the projects is July 10, with interviews expected during the third week of July and the selected firm recommended to commissioners at their Aug. 15 meeting for approval and notice to proceed, Epley said. The drawing and design phase would begin soon after, with an anticipated bid date for the projects expected no later than January or February, according to the presentation.

The award of construction bids are anticipated to take place in March, with review and approval from commissioners happening during April, according to the presentation.

Both the animal shelter and EMS base are anticipated to be complete in the first quarter of 2025, according to the presentation.

“We think this is a really strategic opportunity to get both projects done on parallel track at a similar timeframe as well as do it at the most efficient and lowest cost,” Epley said.

Epley also told commissioners about several other projects, including the proposed regional drug rehabilitation facility in the former Burke-Catawba District Confinement Facility and a new building for the health department and social services. He said the county has been working with officials in Raleigh on the regional rehabilitation center and a new health and human services building is probably two to three months behind where the county is with the animal services and EMS base No. 1.