New Burke County manager reception set

The public will get a chance to meet the new Burke County manager during a reception in a couple of weeks.

Burke County has announced a meet-and-greet for Brian Epley will be held from 3-5 p.m. Feb. 15 in the county commissioners’ meeting room, located at 110 N. Green St. in Morganton.

Epley, whose employment contract was approved just before Christmas, will start his job as Burke County manager on Wednesday, according to county officials. He replaces long-time manager Bryan Steen, who retired in December.

He will attend his first county commissioners meeting as the new manager on Feb. 14, which is a pre-agenda meeting.

“We are excited to welcome Brian and his family to Burke County,” said Scott Mulwee, Burke County Board of Commissioners chairman. “He will provide the leadership we need to continue the momentum we have built advancing the county.”

Prior to joining Burke County, Epley served as county manager in Cleveland County. He started working for Cleveland in June 2014 as the finance director, served as the deputy county manager, and then as the county manager, a position held since January 2018, according to a previous News Herald story. Before serving Cleveland County, Epley spent several years as an external local government auditor, it said.

In December, when Burke County named him as the new county manager, Epley said, “I hope to serve the commissioners and residents of Burke County well. My family and I are eager to engage as part of the Burke County community and I am excited to onboard, listen, learn and lead.”

Epley and his wife, Bethany, and their two daughters currently live in Boiling Springs and are planning to relocate to Burke County this year.

Epley’s employment contract called for him to receive a yearly salary of $235,000.