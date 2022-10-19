New business offers unique combination of services

An ultrasound photography studio and a bicycle rental business may not seem like a natural combination, but for one local entrepreneur, it is the perfect business model.

Miracle in Me 3D, LLC, located in River Village on Sanford Drive in Morganton, which opened June 1 as an ultrasound and photography studio for expecting mothers and mothers of young children, now has added another dimension to its business.

Beginning this summer, Miracle in Me owner Amy Trimm converted its back room, which opens onto the River Village boardwalk, into a bicycle rental business.

“I was already on the greenway five days a week — either bike riding or running,” Trimm said. “That’s the reason why I wanted to do this, it’s convenient … I couldn’t believe there wasn’t already something like this here.”

The bicycle rental business, run by Lacey Causby and Eli Tellefsen, has become the perfect opportunity to build community, spread goodwill and make new friends in a beautiful setting.

“It’s interesting to me that we’re the only business here that caters to the people on the Greenway,” Trimm said. “Even though I didn’t get this business for the greenway, it was because of the location that I added (bike rentals).”

She said she hopes some of her neighbors in River Village will also add more interactive components to their businesses in the future.

Although the business has only been open for a few months, Tellefsen and Causby both said they have regulars who stop by all the time to buy a snack or a drink or just to say hello.

“I have my regular customers,” Tellefson said. “Miss Judy comes in and makes pickles for me and they’re amazing.”

“Miss Barbara and I go to wine tastings,” Causby added.

They also said they have seen the power a positive interaction can have on someone’s attitude.

“I just told a man once that I liked the colors he was wearing,” Causby said. “And we see him just about every day now.”

Trimm said the greenway is the perfect place for a bike rental business because people travel for miles to take advantage of it.

“Eli and Lacey have met people here on the greenway who come down from Charlotte, just for the greenway,” Trimm said. “People in Burke County don’t realize how beautiful it is, but people travel from out of town just to be on the greenway.”

The base price for a bicycle rental is $10 per hour as long as the bike stays on the greenway. Trimm also offers daily, weekly and monthly off-premises rentals for $30 per day, $60 per week or $100 per month.

In the ultrasound studio, Trimm said she finds fulfillment in being able to use more than a decade of experience as an ultrasound tech to offer a new take on the classic family portrait.

“You can see, pretty much, what your baby is going to look like before the baby’s born,” she said. “You can see what how the baby is doing as the baby is moving because its live video.

According to Trimm, the best time for Ultrasound portraits is between 28 and 32 weeks, but she also offers a “Watch me Grow” package which features six ultrasound portraits at various stages throughout the pregnancy.

She said some of her customers also use her for a little extra piece of mind during the pregnancy.

“Especially people who have had miscarriages in the past,” she said. “They had a miscarriage and now they have this baby, and it gives them peace of mind to see their baby. For $25 they get a 10-minute ultrasound, they come in here listen to the heartbeat, see their baby on the screen, that’s it.”

Trimm cautioned that her ultrasounds do not replace an ultrasound at the doctor’s office.

“These ultrasounds are not diagnostic in any way, shape or form,” she said. “It is just for fun, it’s just like photography.

Ultrasound packages and prices are available at www.miracleinme3dllc.com/. Sessions are by appointment only. Appointments can be made via the website or by calling 828-403-5576. Miracle in Me is located at 351 Sanford Drive in Morganton.