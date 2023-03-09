A new business coming soon to downtown Morganton hopes to help more people get outside with budget friendly, second-hand options for gear.

Foothills Gear Garage will be joining South Sterling Street’s lineup of businesses soon with a consignment shop geared toward nearly every outdoor activity nature’s playground has to offer.

Joseph Sawdy said he got the inspiration for Foothills Gear Garage from similar stores in Asheville, Charlotte and Boone.

“There’s a handful of these shops around that are focused on consignment of used outdoor apparel and gear, and then with a smattering of some new stuff to kind of fill in the gaps,” Sawdy said. “The whole concept is people have garages and closets and bins full of stuff at home that’s perfectly usable that they want to get a new life of but they just don’t know what to do with it.

“They don’t want to hassle with Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist, right? So we’re going to fill that niche, to be able to give that stuff a new home, new life, new purpose without waste.”

Not only will it help prevent waste, but Sawdy said the consortium of owners – Sawdy and his wife, Sarah, Nikki Malatin, Scott Helms and David Cape – hope having outdoor equipment available at lower prices will help reduce or remove equipment cost barriers that keep some people from exploring all of Burke County’s outdoor spaces.

Most of the supplies in the store will come from the local community, Sawdy said. He said the goal is to have people bring in their used but still in good condition equipment, from clothing and footwear to cycles and kayaks, be compensated in store credit or cash, and have that item hit the shelves for someone else to use.

He said they’ll try to offer a wide variety of outdoor equipment for people to use, and the varied interests of each of the owners will make the store a resource for the community.

“You get visitors in from out of town, or you get people that live here but they’re like, ‘I don’t really know where to go and do X, Y or Z,’ well, between the staff that we’ve got, they’re going to tell you what’s good to do, what time of year,” Sawdy said.

The business’ opening coincides with North Carolina’s Year of the Trail celebrations this year, but Sawdy said it’s something he’s wanted to do for a couple of years.

“I hatched this idea a couple of years ago, and then really got in earnest with it a little over a year ago,” Sawdy said.

They settled on a venue, which is next door to the old Freeman’s Salvage on South Sterling Street, in October, and have been working on renovations to it since. The renovations have stayed true to the shop’s business model of giving old things new life.

A lot of the timber being used in the renovations was stuff they’ve taken down from other areas in the building, and a feature wall in the building will be made out of tin Sawdy tore off his barn at home a few years ago. He has a collection of old pallets that will be used to make displays and other fixtures for the store.

Sawdy said they’ll be holding an open house this month to help introduce the community to the new business style and give those with equipment a chance to bring it in to get it on the shelves ahead of opening. He said the open house was tentatively set for March 18, but updates would be provided on the Foothills Gear Garage Facebook page.

“Come in, see what we’re doing, see what we’re about and help us fill this space,” Sawdy said. “That’s going to be the goal because it’s going to be community sourced, locally sourced, so I’m not going to be buying a bunch of stuff from a distributor to fill the shelves, I’m going to be asking people to bring in their stuff, and I’m going to need time to process that, too.”

The grand opening will be postponed about a month, Sawdy said, aiming to schedule it near Earth Day on April 22.