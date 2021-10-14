New café to offer homemade goods

A new eatery in Burke County offers a variety of made from scratch goods to the local community.

The Stoney Place Café, located at 107 Stoney Place in Morganton, had its soft opening on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The café co-owners, Felicia Austin and Lorrie Hoglen, opened their doors to the public offering a limited menu and a variety of outdoor seating options for the public. They wanted to introduce their new business to the community before their official opening.

“We wanted to use this soft opening as a chance to see how it went, learn how to navigate this little area and just see how everything worked,” Austin said. “We started in June getting it ready and trying to get stuff together. Right now it’s kind of hard to get supplies and that’s kind of slowed us down, but we’re trying and we’ve about got everything worked out now.”

The café will be open Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each week. A variety of specials including salads, sandwiches, pastries and more will be offered.

Austin is excited to offer her handmade goods to the Morganton community. She believes the outdoor seating and overall setup offers a place for people to enjoy their meal while taking in the downtown scenery.