Burke County United Way (BCUW), in partnership with Paramount Hyundai Valdese, is excited to announce a new car giveaway program. Eligible donors will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a brand new 2023 Hyundai Tucson, generously donated by Paramount Hyundai Valdese. This initiative seeks to encourage community support, recognize the generosity of donors, and raise funds for BCUW’s Strong Families Initiative, which offers vital programs that improve the lives of individuals and families in Burke County.

To be eligible for this exciting car giveaway, donors can participate in two ways:

1. Single Donation Option: Make a donation of $250 or more in a single contribution to Burke County United Way.

2. Workplace Campaign Option: Employees of Companies involved in a Workplace Campaign can opt for the "Fair Share" donation method, which involves donating one hour's pay per month for 12 months through payroll deduction.

Participating donors are also required to fill out and sign a Car Giveaway Opt-In Form on Burke County United Way's official website, in addition to making their eligible donation. The highly anticipated car giveaway event is scheduled to take place on Thursday, Dec. 21 at the Paramount Hyundai Valdese dealership located in Valdese.

"BCUW is thrilled to join forces with Paramount Hyundai Valdese for this exceptional partnership," said Maureen “Mo” Schwind, executive director of Burke County United Way. "This car giveaway program not only recognizes the generosity of our community but also aims to make a significant impact on the lives of individuals and families we serve. We are immensely grateful to Paramount Hyundai Valdese for their generous support of and commitment to our mission. This partnership allows us to further our goal of strengthening families in Burke County."

"We are proud to partner with Burke County United Way for this noble cause," said Benny Yount, owner and CEO of Paramount Hyundai Valdese. "As a local business, we believe in giving back to the community that has supported us over the years. This car giveaway is a testament to our dedication to making a positive difference in the lives of our fellow citizens."

Paramount Hyundai Valdese is a division of the Paramount Automotive Group with corporate offices located in Hickory. Paramount Automotive Group has locations in Charlotte, Greensboro, Hickory, Valdese and Asheville representing 17 new car franchises. The individual franchises include Ferrari, Bentley, Alfa Romeo, Maserati, Aston Martin, Porsche, Kia, Hyundai, Genesis, Ford, Volkswagen, and Volvo. Paramount’s philosophy is based on "GR 101" or the Golden Rule: Always treat other people as you would want to be treated and always endeavor to do what is right and fair.

For additional information and to participate in the car giveaway program, interested donors can visit Burke County United Way's website at bcuw.org/car-giveaway.