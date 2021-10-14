New cases, outbreak of COVID-19 reported

J. Iverson Riddle Development Center in Morganton remains at 10 cases in staff members but no cases among residents so far.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety reported two active cases of the virus among inmates at Foothills Correctional Institution.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,761 new cases with a daily percent positive rate of 5.9% and 2,208 people hospitalized throughout the state on Thursday. So far, 17,410 people in North Carolina have lost their lives to COVID-19.

The Burke County Health Department said earlier this week that residents must remain vigilant, encouraging them to get a COVID-19 vaccine if they have not already done so, wear a mask in areas of high transmission, get tested if they have an exposure or are experiencing symptoms, practice good handwashing and staying home if they are sick.

The state reported 70% of the adult population in the state has had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 65% are fully vaccinated.