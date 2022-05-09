New Children's Advocacy Center director announced

Southmountain Children and Family Services proudly announce Jennifer Gold as the new director of the Burke County Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC).

Gold earned a master's degree in Mental Health Counseling from Lenoir-Rhyne University in Hickory. She is a Licensed Mental Health Counselor and rostered in the provision of trauma-focused cognitive behavioral therapy (TF-CBT). TF-CBT is the gold standard of care when helping children overcome traumatic events, not just abuse, allowing them to heal and learn coping skills for dealing with everyday stressors. Currently, Southmountain is the largest provider of TF-CBT in North Carolina.

“Jennifer is well-loved by our community and we are thrilled to have her in this new role,” said Chris Jernigan, executive director of Southmountain Children and Family Services.

In addition to directing the center's day-to-day operations, Gold’s primary role is to serve as the CAC’s forensic interviewer. When the center receives child abuse referrals from DSS and law enforcement, Gold interviews the child using developmentally sensitive techniques to obtain information and details about their abuse.

Therapy and healing start immediately, all within the safe, child-friendly walls of the advocacy center, reducing the need for victims to undergo separate interviews with multiple professionals. This consolidated child abuse response continues by bringing together professionals from various agencies. Working as a team results in a knowledgeable, well-coordinated child abuse investigation that minimizes additional trauma to the child victim. In 2021, the Burke center provided these critical services to more than 250 children and families.

Gold is a native of Burke County and lives in Morganton with her family. She joined Southmountain in 2017 as a mental health clinician for the CAC and her strong background in the mental health field has prepared her well for her new role as director. She plans to expand the Burke Children's Advocacy Center's efforts to prevent child abuse through community education.

"I am excited to serve at the Burke County Children's Advocacy Center in this new capacity,” said Gold. “We provide critical services to our community, and I am blessed to have an amazing team of professionals dedicated to supporting child victims."

In addition to the services provided by the CAC, Gold is available for community speaking engagements and training on child abuse prevention. Gold is a certified Darkness To Light Stewards of Children, trainer. Churches, schools, civic organizations and other organizations should contact the Burke County Children's Advocacy Center directly to schedule.

For information about the Burke County Children's Advocacy Center call 828-430-9949, find them on Facebook at facebook.com/burkecac or visit www.burkecac.org.