New commissioner questions health department equity training

A presentation from a health department employee to county commissioners on the latest county health assessment led to one of its new board members railing against communism, Marxism and critical race theory.

Chae Moore, public health education supervisor for the Burke County Health Department, told the Burke County Board of Commissioners during its pre-agenda meeting on Tuesday about the 2022 Burke Community Health Assessment. She said 2,149 people responded, which was double the response of the 2019 community health assessment.

Moore told the board that key findings from surveys and focus groups told them mental health, obesity with risk factors, substance use disorder, lack of affordable housing, health literacy or cultural competence and transportation were issues in Burke County.

Burke Wellness Initiative, along with some other community members, narrowed down the top three priority areas of focus for the next three years, Moore said.

The top three priority areas are mental health, which also was on the list in the 2016 community health assessment, substance use disorder, which has been on the list for the last seven years, and obesity with risk factors, Moore said.

She and Burke Wellness Initiative will develop a community health improvement plan that will be due later this year. The group will look at what programs currently exist that deal with the three problems in the county, what programs can be enhanced and what can be developed in dealing with the three, Moore said.

Moore went on to expand on some of the findings from the health assessment and then asked the board if they had any questions.

Commissioner Phil Smith, who was elected to the board in November, was the first one to speak and took issue with the health department equity team, which is mentioned in the health assessment document that was presented to the board.

“I see words on there, equity is one of them, cultural bias, health equity, cultural competency and health care. How do we achieve our desired equity impact?,” Smith said. “Just coming from an old conservative who knows a little bit about the Constitution and used to teach Western civilization, that sounds a whole lot like critical race theory and social justice, which are two tenets of communism and Marxism.”

Nowhere in the document is critical race theory mentioned.

According to Moore and the document, the health department accepted a two-year Advancing Equity grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention through the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

The assessment says the health department created an internal equity team and found that staff possessed ground level knowledge of diversity, equity and inclusion, but could benefit from external health equity training. In spring 2022, the health department joined in a partnership with an outside equity consultancy, Work for Change LLC, based in Charlotte, according to the health assessment. Work for Change led health department staff in discussions on cultural bias, health equity, cultural competency in health care, organizational identity alongside communication, and how to achieve desired equity impact, the health assessment said.

The health assessment says over the two years of the grant, the health department was to take a deeper dive into its own internal and external equity practices.

Smith also took issue with the Work for Change group and asked who invited them and whether there was any oversight of what the organization was teaching.

Moore said the group tailored a lesson plan that was specific to each particular group. She said equity was the background of why they had the training and the training was one of the requirements of the grant.

“But we also want to create an environment at the health department that if anyone, no matter where they go within the county, if they are mistreated, for whatever reason, that they come to us and that they receive the best care as possible,” Moore said. “That’s really like the bottom line of like what we’re trying to get at, so just equity and how we interact with each other as staff members, but then also equity and how we interact with the public was our main goal.”

Burke County Health Department Director Danny Scalise assured the board that critical race theory, nor Marxism, was not part of the training or conversation of the training.

“So we look at different populations that are in this community and a lot of times we are the place that takes care of them,” Scalise said. “And we have to understand whether it’s the Guatemalans that have come here or senior citizens, we look at population health in these things.”