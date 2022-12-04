New commissioners will be sworn in Monday

The Burke County commissioners will welcome their newest members on Monday.

Randy Burns and Phil Smith are expected to be sworn into office at 2 p.m. in the Burke County Board of Commissioners board room, located at 110 N. Green St., Morganton.

Burns and Smith won the two seats in November vacated by longtime commissioners Wayne Abele and Maynard Taylor.

The two will then take their seats and the board will reorganize, choosing a chairman, vice chairman, county attorney, tax attorney and clerk to the board.

After that, a reception honoring Burns and Smith will be held in the meeting room and the public is invited to attend, according to information from the county.

Then at 3 p.m., the board will hold its December pre-agenda meeting. Commissioners go through a proposed agenda and decide whether each item will remain on the agenda for the regular monthly meeting.

Among the items on the pre-agenda are:

A public hearing on resolutions to withdraw Parks and Recreation Trust Fund (PARTF) and Surface Transportation Block Grant—Direct Attributable (STBG-DA) grants. The county originally applied for the two grants for the North Powerhouse Road and Cobb Avenue project, which was to design and construct a multi-use side path along the road to connect the Fonta Flora Trail on the southeast side of Lake James, according to information from the county.

However, the county community development staff found the timelines for the two grants, which the county planned to be used in conjunction, were not compatible.

County staff says withdrawing from both grants would allow the county time to make a new trail plan, conduct landowner outreach and apply for future grants that are better suited to the project.

A grant partnership between Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina and Burke County for a grant to be applied for the Canoe Creek Stream Restoration Project through the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality. The county would apply for a $200,000 grant from DEQ and Foothills Conservancy would apply for other grants to be used for the required DEQ grant.

Also on the agenda is a placeholder for the announcement of a new county manager and a decision on the new manager’s employment contract.

Current County Manager Bryan Steen is expected to retire near the end of the month.