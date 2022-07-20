 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New Community Open Mic Night begins

  • Updated
  • 0

Two local residents have begun the Community Open Mic at Morganton Amphitheater, which will run bi-weekly now through Oct. 25 from 6-9 p.m. at the amphitheater at the historic Burke County courthouse in Downtown Morganton.

Hosted by local performers Michael Wilson Knowles and Myra Hardin McDaniel, all ages and skill levels are invited to participate and collaborate -- including musicians, comedians, poets and dancers.

The open mic project will inspire and encourage community unity for arts and music, and it is free to all. Players will have an opportunity to perform on the beautiful new outdoor stage with a pubic address system and full backline.

The next Community Open Mic event will be Aug. 1 from 6-9 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2 injured in Sunday wreck

2 injured in Sunday wreck

Two people were injured when a car hit a moped on West Fleming Drive at Golf Course Road around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, said Lt. Josiah Brown with t…

Watch Now: Related Video

Author explores 70 U.S cities in one year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert