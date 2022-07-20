New Community Open Mic Night begins

Two local residents have begun the Community Open Mic at Morganton Amphitheater, which will run bi-weekly now through Oct. 25 from 6-9 p.m. at the amphitheater at the historic Burke County courthouse in Downtown Morganton.

Hosted by local performers Michael Wilson Knowles and Myra Hardin McDaniel, all ages and skill levels are invited to participate and collaborate -- including musicians, comedians, poets and dancers.

The open mic project will inspire and encourage community unity for arts and music, and it is free to all. Players will have an opportunity to perform on the beautiful new outdoor stage with a pubic address system and full backline.

The next Community Open Mic event will be Aug. 1 from 6-9 p.m.