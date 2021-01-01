New congregation grows despite pandemic, finds new venue

The Rev. Billy Glosson will be the first one to tell you that 2020 was not the easiest year to start something new, especially something like launching a new church to gather people together for worship and prayer. This, however, is exactly what Glosson did when Coram Deo Church held its first Sunday morning services in March.
For most of 2019, the church held organizational meetings and Bible studies in Summit Community Church’s fellowship hall on Sunday evenings, building a core group that would eventually launch the church. As the launch date approached, Glosson began searching for space to begin Sunday morning worship services. Robby Smith, missions director of the Catawba River Baptist Association, offered the association’s meeting space to Coram Deo, and in March, just two weeks before the stay-at-home order was issued, they transitioned into their new space.
“It went great,” Glosson said. “We had two Sundays - we were packing the house, we had a kid’s training planned, it was awesome. And then – global pandemic.”
According to Glosson, the next Sunday, he did what he refers to as “the worst live stream in history” from his office, and over the next several weeks worked to keep people digitally connected while in-person services were suspended.
“We didn’t know what else to do other than just stay faithful,” Glosson said. “So that’s what we tried to do. I preached on Facebook Live, and our small groups met over Zoom.”
In June, the church began holding drive-in services in the parking lot of the CRBA building on Sunday mornings.
“That first Sunday, there were 12 people,” Glosson explained. “Last week, it rained, but the week before that, we had 68.”
In late January, Coram Deo will finally be able to move into its permanent home at Little Guatemala on East Union Street.
“In mid-January, we will evaluate the COVID situation and make a plan for regathering,” Glosson said.
For Glosson, launching Coram Deo Church has been the result of years of training, preparation and planning. Glosson grew up in Burke County, graduating from East Burke High School in 2006. After graduation, he attended Central Christian Bible College in Moberly, Missouri, and then took an internship at Karis Church in Columbia, Missouri.
“At Karis, I realized that I absolutely love the church and realized that the church is the vehicle for gospel advance,” Glosson explained. “I grew up here, and I was heavily involved in church, but I never really owned my faith until college.”
After serving in various capacities at Karis for eight years, Glosson felt the call to take his passion for the church and bring it back to his hometown. In 2018, after nearly a decade of training and preparation, Glosson and his wife, Hannah, moved back to Morganton to start Coram Deo Church.
Glosson recognizes that people might not be used to a church name like Coram Deo, but he has been able to use it as a catalyst to start conversations about the church and its message.
“We intentionally chose a weird name,” Glosson explained. “I knew if people heard a Latin or Greek name they’d go, ‘what is that?’”
According to Glosson, “Coram Deo” is a name steeped in Reformation history that means “before the face of God.”
“Martin Luther said it summarizes the Christian life,” Glosson explained. “As Christians, we’re supposed to abide in Christ, which means we live Coram Deo, we live before God’s face in all that we do.”
In addition to a conversation starter, the name also functions as a mission statement. Glosson sees Coram Deo as theologically conservative, but culturally engaged and believes church should be much more than just a Sunday morning activity. He hopes to lead the people of Coram Deo to build deep relationships – sharing their lives and working together for the good of the community.
“We’ve been able to plug in with several different ministries,” Glosson explained. “We’ve been able to connect with Hillcrest Elementary School since we’re going to be their next-door neighbors. We want to get to where we can do the word and deed parts of our faith.”
Glosson sees the events of 2020 as a catalyst, opening people’s hearts and minds to this kind of church experience.
“I think what the pandemic has done is stripped away the façade of faux community,” Glosson explained. “It’s giving people the realization that they need deep gospel-centered community, not just to hang out and be buddies, but to be made complete in Christ.”
Glosson said he finds his inspiration for his vision from Jeremiah 29:7, which reads, “Seek the welfare of the city…for in its welfare, you will find your welfare.”
“Our hope is that, in 10 years, if Coram Deo disappeared, people would notice,” Glosson said. “We hope that people would be upset to see us go because we had been doing good for the city, engaging with people and showcasing mercy.”