New congregation grows despite pandemic, finds new venue

The Rev. Billy Glosson will be the first one to tell you that 2020 was not the easiest year to start something new, especially something like launching a new church to gather people together for worship and prayer. This, however, is exactly what Glosson did when Coram Deo Church held its first Sunday morning services in March.

For most of 2019, the church held organizational meetings and Bible studies in Summit Community Church’s fellowship hall on Sunday evenings, building a core group that would eventually launch the church. As the launch date approached, Glosson began searching for space to begin Sunday morning worship services. Robby Smith, missions director of the Catawba River Baptist Association, offered the association’s meeting space to Coram Deo, and in March, just two weeks before the stay-at-home order was issued, they transitioned into their new space.

“It went great,” Glosson said. “We had two Sundays - we were packing the house, we had a kid’s training planned, it was awesome. And then – global pandemic.”

According to Glosson, the next Sunday, he did what he refers to as “the worst live stream in history” from his office, and over the next several weeks worked to keep people digitally connected while in-person services were suspended.