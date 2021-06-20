New COVID-19 cases added in Burke, state

Burke County added 17 new cases of COVID-19 between Monday and Friday.
The Burke County Health Department reported a total of 10,362 cases Monday, up from 10,345 cases Monday.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind health department briefings, showed 121 active cases on Friday, with five people hospitalized due to the virus.
The Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge COVID-19 dashboard showed six people hospitalized due to the virus on Friday, with three of them in the intensive care unit. The dashboard showed eight people in the health care system’s COVID-19 virtual hospital.
The county has reported 169 deaths due to the virus.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 220 new cases on Friday with a daily percent positive rate of 1.9% and 475 people hospitalized due to the virus. The state has reported a total of 13,340 deaths from the virus.
NCDHHS said 51% of the state’s adult population is fully vaccinated, while 55% of the population has had at least one vaccine.
In Burke County, 29% of the population is fully vaccinated against the virus, while 30% has had at least one dose of a vaccine. Burke’s vaccination rate is the same as Catawba and Caldwell counties. Alexander County has 30% of its population is fully vaccinated and 31% has had at least one dose, according to NCDHHS.
In McDowell County, the vaccination rate is higher.
NCDHHS shows that 33% of the population in McDowell County is fully vaccinated, while 35% has had at least one dose of a vaccine.
The Burke County Health Department says it still encourages as many residents as possible to consider taking a COVID-19 vaccine to help prevent any further spikes of the virus within the community. And it asks residents to stay at home when they are sick with any COVID-like symptoms and not visit family, friends, events to reduce the chance of passing the virus and other infections.
Vaccine locations
Locations in Burke County offering the COVID-19 vaccine include:
- Walmart Pharmacy in the Morganton Heights Shopping Center is offering the Moderna vaccine and will offer the Johnson and Johnson vaccine once it is re-released to the public. Visit walmart.com/covidvaccine or call 828-433-8086. People are asked to bring their insurance card if they have it, but the vaccine is free.
- CVS Pharmacies in Rutherford College (call 828-874-2119) or Morganton (call 828-437-3141) or visit cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine.
- Ingles Pharmacy at the store on Carbon City Road in Morganton. Visit ingles-markets.com/pharmacy/pg1/pharmacy-sub/vaccinations.
- Morganton Drug. Visit morgantondrug.com or call 828-433-6353.
- Table Rock Pharmacy. Visit burkecovid.as.me/schedule.php. Those who do not have access to the internet can leave a message at 828-414-8025.
- East Burke Pharmacy. Visit bit.ly/3bPi4cf.
- Walgreens. Visit walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19 to make an appointment. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
- Burke Primary Care in Morganton — Call 828-437-4211
- Cannon Pharmacy in Morganton — Call 828-433-5120
- Rock Drug Store in Valdese — Call 828-879-9812
- Drexel Discount Drug in Drexel — Call 828-433-6777
- Good Samaritan Clinic in Morganton — Call 828-212-4185
- High Country Community Health-East Burke in Connelly Spring — Call 828-874-2061
- High Country Community Health-Burke in Morganton — Call 828-608-0800
- Morganton Drug, Inc. in Morganton — Call 828-433-6353
- Bio Medical Applications of North Carolina Inc. BMA of Burke County for clients only
To schedule an appointment for a COVID vaccine, go to myspot.nc.gov and find locations within Burke and surrounding counties. Those who have trouble with scheduling or who do not have access to a computer, contact the Burke County Health Department at 828-764-9150 and dial 0 to speak with the operator for assistance.
Anyone with questions about COVID-19 can call 828-764-9150. The line is answered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. If a call is made after hours, on the weekends or on holidays, the caller should leave a message and the call will be returned.