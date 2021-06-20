New COVID-19 cases added in Burke, state

Burke County added 17 new cases of COVID-19 between Monday and Friday.

The Burke County Health Department reported a total of 10,362 cases Monday, up from 10,345 cases Monday.

The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind health department briefings, showed 121 active cases on Friday, with five people hospitalized due to the virus.

The Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge COVID-19 dashboard showed six people hospitalized due to the virus on Friday, with three of them in the intensive care unit. The dashboard showed eight people in the health care system’s COVID-19 virtual hospital.

The county has reported 169 deaths due to the virus.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 220 new cases on Friday with a daily percent positive rate of 1.9% and 475 people hospitalized due to the virus. The state has reported a total of 13,340 deaths from the virus.

NCDHHS said 51% of the state’s adult population is fully vaccinated, while 55% of the population has had at least one vaccine.