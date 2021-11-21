New COVID-19 cases added in Burke

While Burke County added new COVID-19 cases last week, the active cases have continued to decline.
Several vaccine clinics also have been scheduled before Thanksgiving.
The Burke County Health Department reported on Friday 55 new cases since Monday. That brought the total number of cases reported to 16,382 since the first cases on March 24, 2020.
The department said the new cases are evenly spread across the board, and there are no significant spikes in a particular age group.
While new cases were reported, the county has 97 active cases, down from 125 active cases Monday. The positive rate in the county on Friday was 4.43%. The county COVID-19 dashboard showed 12 people hospitalized, and 272 Burke County residents have died from the virus.
The health department also reported that, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Burke County has now moved back into a high level of community transmission.
“We continue to encourage our community to use a face covering when in areas of potential high transmission and to stay home when you are not feeling well,” the department’s Friday briefing said. “Now that children 5 to 11 are eligible to receive their vaccine, looking at the percent of our total population who is fully vaccinated is more accurate. The percent of our county fully vaccinated currently remains at 44%.”
Statewide, 2,401 new cases were reported Friday, with a daily percent positive rate of 5%, and 1,052 residents hospitalized. The total death toll in North Carolina from the virus is 18,597.
Also on Friday, COVID-19 booster shots were opened to all adults. State health officials said people over 50 years old or at high risk should get a booster now.
The county health department said that in addition to its normal COVID-19 vaccine schedule, it has two upcoming vaccine clinics on Tuesday and on Tuesday, Nov. 30, with both days set from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The clinics will not have the pediatric Pfizer doses, but the will be able to administer first, second, third, or booster doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
Those interested in scheduling a vaccine can call 828-764-9150.
The health department also has teamed up with UNC Health Blue Ridge for a drive-thru Pfizer pediatric clinic from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11. There will be two locations, Valdese Express Care at 730 Malcom Blvd., Rutherford College, and the Burke County Health Department at 700 E. Parker Road, Morganton. Both will be drive-thru only and will operate the same hours. Appointments are preferred but not required.
To schedule an appointment, visit burkecovaccineclinic.rsvpify.com.
Those interested in a pediatric dose of Pfizer who are unable to attend the drive-thru clinics can schedule an appointment with the clinics that will be held in Murray Hall at St. Charles Catholic Church of Morganton for the next four weeks.
All three vaccinations are available at the clinics. Registration is preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. Currently, operating hours are from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, but after Thanksgiving the hours will change, the health department said.
The week after Thanksgiving, the clinic will operate from 3-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, 10, 17, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, 11, 18. There will be Spanish, American Sign Language and Hmong interpretation available.
To register, visit unityphr.com/campaigns/starmed/vaccine.
Every week the health department administers COVID-19 vaccines from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Friday. Those interested in a Moderna (first, second, third, or booster dose) vaccine, a Pfizer (first, second, third, or booster dose) vaccine, or a J&J single or booster dose vaccine, can call the health department main office at 828-764-9150 to schedule an appointment or visit myspot.nc.gov to select the closest location. To receive a booster dose, an individual will need to bring their vaccination card. For those who have lost or misplaced their card, the health department must be able to verify your vaccination status within the state’s system.
Outbreaks and clusters
The state updated its list of outbreaks and clusters this week, with two schools being added.
Valdese Elementary School made the state’s list of clusters with five students infected.
Ray Childers Elementary School made the state’s list of clusters with five students infected.
The following outbreaks in Burke County remain ongoing, according to N.C. Department of Health and Human Services:
Mull Elementary School remains at three staff members and three children infected with the virus.
Table Rock Middle School remains at a cluster of 12 students and two staff members infected.
Autumn Care of Drexel remains at 20 people infected, with 16 staff members and four residents infected.
Carolina Rehab of Burke in Icard remained at one resident death and six residents infected with the virus.
College Pines Health and Rehabilitation in Rutherford College saw its virus cases remain at 36, with 17 cases in staff members and 19 cases in residents and one resident death.
J. Iverson Riddle Development Center in Morganton remained at a total of 80 cases, with 73 staff members and seven residents infected with the virus.
For general questions about COVID-19, call the Burke County Public Information line at 828-764-9150 or visit the COVID-19 webpage at burkenc.org/COVID-19.