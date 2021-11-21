New COVID-19 cases added in Burke

Statewide, 2,401 new cases were reported Friday, with a daily percent positive rate of 5%, and 1,052 residents hospitalized. The total death toll in North Carolina from the virus is 18,597.

Also on Friday, COVID-19 booster shots were opened to all adults. State health officials said people over 50 years old or at high risk should get a booster now.

The county health department said that in addition to its normal COVID-19 vaccine schedule, it has two upcoming vaccine clinics on Tuesday and on Tuesday, Nov. 30, with both days set from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The clinics will not have the pediatric Pfizer doses, but the will be able to administer first, second, third, or booster doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Those interested in scheduling a vaccine can call 828-764-9150.

The health department also has teamed up with UNC Health Blue Ridge for a drive-thru Pfizer pediatric clinic from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11. There will be two locations, Valdese Express Care at 730 Malcom Blvd., Rutherford College, and the Burke County Health Department at 700 E. Parker Road, Morganton. Both will be drive-thru only and will operate the same hours. Appointments are preferred but not required.

To schedule an appointment, visit burkecovaccineclinic.rsvpify.com.