New COVID-19 outbreak in Burke nursing home reported

Burke County has added 145 new cases of COVID-19 since Monday, with 81 added since Tuesday, and an outbreak has been reported at another nursing home in the county.

The Burke County Health Department reported 15,080 total cases of the virus on Wednesday, up from 14,935 total cases on Monday. Of the total cases, the county currently has 999 active cases, according to a release from the health department.

Of the 81 new cases reported since Tuesday, the health department is seeing the highest increase in 0-19-year-olds with 27 new cases, 20-39-year-olds with 19 new cases and 40-59-year-olds with 17 new cases.

The health department said the rate of transmission of the virus is still high, with a positivity rate of 9.3%, but Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge reported the positivity rate at 11.7% in Burke County.

Hospitalizations in Burke also remain high, with Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge reporting 36 COVID-19 patients in its hospital, 28 of which are unvaccinated. Nine of those patients are in the intensive care unit, of which seven are unvaccinated, and six COVID-1 9 patients are on ventilators, five of whom are unvaccinated, the hospital reported Wednesday.