New COVID-19 outbreak in Burke nursing home reported

Burke County has added 145 new cases of COVID-19 since Monday, with 81 added since Tuesday, and an outbreak has been reported at another nursing home in the county.
The Burke County Health Department reported 15,080 total cases of the virus on Wednesday, up from 14,935 total cases on Monday. Of the total cases, the county currently has 999 active cases, according to a release from the health department.
Of the 81 new cases reported since Tuesday, the health department is seeing the highest increase in 0-19-year-olds with 27 new cases, 20-39-year-olds with 19 new cases and 40-59-year-olds with 17 new cases.
The health department said the rate of transmission of the virus is still high, with a positivity rate of 9.3%, but Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge reported the positivity rate at 11.7% in Burke County.
Hospitalizations in Burke also remain high, with Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge reporting 36 COVID-19 patients in its hospital, 28 of which are unvaccinated. Nine of those patients are in the intensive care unit, of which seven are unvaccinated, and six COVID-1 9 patients are on ventilators, five of whom are unvaccinated, the hospital reported Wednesday.
In addition, Carolinas HealthCare reported 200 patients in its COVID-19 virtual hospital. The county has reported a total of 235 deaths due to the virus.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 4,789 new cases of the virus Wednesday and a daily percent positive rate of 9.7%. It reported 3,010 people hospitalized throughout the state and a total of 16,444 deaths so far from the virus.
The state’s list of outbreaks and clusters at schools, daycares and congregate living facilities was updated Tuesday.
The following outbreaks in Burke County remain ongoing, according to NCDHHS:
- Giggles N Grins still reported six cases in staff members, but no cases in children.
- Circle of Friends Daycare in Rutherford College still had two staff members and three children were reportedly infected with the virus.
- Patton High School has a cluster with six students infected.
- Salem Elementary School has a cluster with five students infected.
- East Burke High School has a cluster with eight students and a staff member infected.
- Heritage Middle School has a cluster with 12 students and a staff member infected.
- Table Rock Middle School I has a cluster of seven students infected.
- Table Rock Middle School II has a cluster of 12 students and two staff members infected.
- Autumn Care of Drexel has a total of 20 people infected, with 16 cases among staff members and four cases among residents.
- Grace Ridge still has one staff member and five residents infected with the virus.
- Cambridge House in Hildebran still has one staff member and 10 residents infected.
- Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation in Morganton still reported six total cases, with two cases in residents and four staff members infected, up from two cases in residents and three cases in staff members last week.
- College Pines Health and Rehabilitation in Rutherford College still has a total of 17 cases, with six cases in staff members and 11 cases in residents, NCDHHS reported.
- J. Iverson Riddle Development Center in Morganton remains at 10 cases in staff members but no cases among residents so far.
The North Carolina Department of Public Safety is reporting two active cases in Foothills Correctional Institution in Morganton.
The Burke County Health Department says it is now administering booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTECH COVID-19 vaccine, which can be given at a minimum of six months from the second dose. People wanting to receive a booster dose must bring their vaccination card with them, or the department must be able to verify their previous doses through the state's system. According to the CDC, booster doses are recommended for:
- Individuals who are 65 years old and older, and residents in long-term care settings.
- Individuals who are 50-64 years old with certain underlying medical conditions.
- Individuals 18-49 who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 due to certain underlying medical conditions as well as those who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of their work or home settings.
Appointments are not required at either clinic, but they can be scheduled at takemyshot.nc.gov, the health department said.
Catawba Brewing Co. will host a vaccine clinic from 4-7 p.m. Friday. The brewery said on its Facebook page that it will be offering a free beer, pint glass and koozie with each vaccination. The Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines all will be administered at that clinic.
Booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine will be available at the vaccine clinic this week, and the health department also is administering COVID-19 vaccines every Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
Anyone interested in a booster shot who falls in one of the recommended categories can call the health department’s main line at 828-764-9150 to schedule an appointment, or visit myspot.nc.gov to find other vaccine locations.