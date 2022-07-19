New COVID-19 variant on the rise

It appears COVID-19 cases are creeping upward in Burke County and throughout the state.

And N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper is cautioning people to stay prepared for an increase in cases due to the newest virus variant.

UNC Health Blue Ridge reported on Monday that it had nine COVID-19 patients in the hospital, with none in the intensive care unit, and 59 COVID-19 patients in its virtual hospital.

But by Tuesday, the hospital reported it had 16 COVID-19 patients with two of them in the ICU. It also reported that its virtual hospital patients had increased to 73.

The Burke County Health Department reported on Monday there were 155 active cases with 27,536 cumulative cases since the first case was reported.

On Tuesday, the health department reported 159 active cases with 27,574 cumulative cases. The county has reported 359 deaths due to the virus.

The dominant variant of COVID-19 in the U.S. now is the BA.5 variant.

A release from Cooper’s office on Tuesday said the new variant is causing repeat infections, even in those who have recent past infections from other variants, and infections in people who are vaccinated.

However, it says the current vaccines against the virus remain highly effective in preventing severe outcomes including hospitalization and death from COVID-19.

Cooper is asking people to stay up-to-date on vaccines and boosters, have a supply of tests and seek treatment if they test positive.

The release said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has labeled 41 of North Carolina’s counties as high COVID-19 Community levels. Burke County’s community level has moved from a low to medium community level spread, according to the CDC. The COVID-19 community level is determined by the number of the new admissions and inpatient beds metrics, based on the current level of new cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days, the CDC says.

Free at-home tests are available from the federal government and community sites and your insurance will cover eight free at-home tests per person per month. Find other testing locations and ways to receive at-home tests at https://bit.ly/3yQYuGP.

The state says for those who do test positive for COVID-19, they can find where treatment is available at https://bit.ly/3PE7Tbz, especially for high-risk people who are likely to get very sick. Antiviral pills like Paxlovid and Molnupiravir should be taken within five days of symptoms beginning. The monoclonal antibody bebtelovimab is less effective against this variant, and the supply is limited, according to the state.

The state says treatments have to be prescribed by a medical professional. More information on treatment, including Test to Treat locations (https://bit.ly/3oycO2x), is available on the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services website.