New COVID case numbers continue to fall

The number of new and active cases in Burke County continue to trend downward, but health officials encourage residents to remain vigilant.
Burke County added 23 new cases for a total of 24,970 cases on Tuesday, up from 24,947 total cases on Monday, according to county data. The county COVID-19 dashboard showed 485 active cases on Tuesday and Wednesday, down from 486 active cases on Monday. The county has reported a total of 316 deaths due to the virus so far.
UNC Health Blue Ridge reported it had 15 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday — 12 unvaccinated — with seven of them in the intensive care unit — six unvaccinated — and three of them on ventilators. It also reported 37 patients in its COVID-19 virtual hospital.
Statewide, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,470 new virus cases on Wednesday, with a daily percent positive rate of 9%, and 2,123 people hospitalized throughout the state. It also reported 153 new deaths in two days for a total of 22,390 deaths on Wednesday and 22,296 deaths on Tuesday, up from 22,237 total deaths on Monday.
Even though the number of cases is declining, the health department is encouraging people to continue to follow protocols including staying home when not feeling well, practicing good handwashing, keeping a safe distance from others in crowded spaces, start better managing any chronic health conditions as soon as possible, and get a COVID vaccine and booster when eligible.
State and local health officials continue to encourage people to get vaccinated against the virus.
The health department offers COVID vaccines from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Fridays. The department offers Pfizer, Moderna and J&J COVID-19 vaccines. Appointments are needed and can be made by calling 828-764-9150.
The state’s COVID-19 mass-testing clinic will continue at the Burke County Health Department parking lot until at least March 18. The department is at 700 E. Parker Road, Morganton.
It is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments are not required, and tests are on a first-come, first-served basis, the health department has said. PCR tests will be the only tests administered at the clinic, and results will be given in two business days.
Clusters and outbreaks
The Department of Health and Human Services updated its list of outbreaks and clusters on Tuesday. Four schools in Burke County were removed from the cluster list since last week. Those schools are Hildebran and Hillcrest elementary schools and Freedom and Draughn high schools.
The clusters and outbreaks remaining in Burke County include:
- Drexel Elementary School remains at a total of 17 positive virus cases, with 12 students and five staff members infected.
- Ray Childers Elementary School is at a total of 11 positive virus cases, with all among students.
- Table Rock Middle School is at a total of 18 positive virus cases, with all among students.
- Mull Elementary School remains at a total of 11 positive virus cases, with nine students and two staff members infected.
- Patton High School remains at a total of 26 positive virus cases, with 13 students and 13 staff members infected.
- Heritage Middle School remains at a total of 28 positive virus cases, with 20 students and eight staff members infected.
- Forest Hill Elementary remains at a total of six total cases, with all of those cases among students.
- East Burke Middle remains at a total of 58 cases, with 55 students and three staff members infected.
- Liberty Middle School remains at 17 total cases, with 16 students and one staff member infected.
- Walter Johnson Middle School remains at a total of 22 cases, with 18 students and four staff members infected.
- Mountain View Elementary School remains at a total of eight cases, with six students and two staff members infected.
- George Hildebran Elementary School remains at a total of 15 cases, with 14 students and one staff member infected.
- Glen Alpine Elementary School remains at a total of six cases, with two students and four staff members infected.
- Salem Elementary School has a total of 10 cases, all among students.
- Autumn Care of Drexel has a total of 37 virus cases, up from 16 positive virus cases reported Feb. 15, with 16 residents and 21 staff members infected.
- Carolina Rehab Center of Burke has a total of 40 virus cases, up from 19 virus cases reported Feb. 15, with 38 residents and two staff members infected.
- College Pines Health and Rehabilitation remains a total of six positive virus cases, all among staff.
- Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation has 62 total cases, up from 50 positive virus cases reported Feb. 15, with 36 residents and 26 staff members infected. The facility has reported two resident deaths from the virus.
- Grace Ridge Retirement Community remains has a total of two positive virus cases, down from four reported Feb. 15, all among staff members.
- J. Iverson Riddle Development Center remains at a total of 100 positive virus cases, with eight residents and 92 staff members infected.
- The Berkeley has a total of seven positive virus cases, up from five cases reported Feb. 15, with four residents and three staff members infected.
The N.C. Department of Public Safety reported two active virus cases at Foothills Correctional Institution in Morganton as of Tuesday.
For general questions about COVID-19, call the county health department public information line at 828-764-9150 or visit the COVID-19 webpage at burkenc.org/COVID-19.