New COVID case numbers continue to fall

The number of new and active cases in Burke County continue to trend downward, but health officials encourage residents to remain vigilant.

Burke County added 23 new cases for a total of 24,970 cases on Tuesday, up from 24,947 total cases on Monday, according to county data. The county COVID-19 dashboard showed 485 active cases on Tuesday and Wednesday, down from 486 active cases on Monday. The county has reported a total of 316 deaths due to the virus so far.

UNC Health Blue Ridge reported it had 15 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday — 12 unvaccinated — with seven of them in the intensive care unit — six unvaccinated — and three of them on ventilators. It also reported 37 patients in its COVID-19 virtual hospital.

Statewide, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,470 new virus cases on Wednesday, with a daily percent positive rate of 9%, and 2,123 people hospitalized throughout the state. It also reported 153 new deaths in two days for a total of 22,390 deaths on Wednesday and 22,296 deaths on Tuesday, up from 22,237 total deaths on Monday.