New doughnut shop and bakery opens in downtown Morganton

Something sweet is coming to downtown Morganton as a new bakery and doughnut shop is gearing up to open its doors.

Located in the old Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church building on Bouchelle Street, Divinity Donuts and Bakery will hold its grand opening Friday through Sunday from 7 a.m. through 2 p.m. or whenever they sell out.

Owned by Matt and Betsy Herrington, natives of Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, Divinity Donuts will be a small batch bakery that will offer a variety donuts and other treats baked fresh every morning. Menu items will include donuts, long johns, pastries, whoopie pies, macaroons, cookies, pies and cakes.

According to Matt Herrington, he and his wife purchased the old Saint Stephen’s building four years ago as soon as it went up for sale. However, it took some time to figure out exactly what kind of business they wanted to put in it.

“When we moved to the area, we were looking for a unique property that the town would be familiar with,” Matt said. “We loved the architecture, and we loved the history of this building. As soon as we walked into the property, we felt a connection and it felt so peaceful.”