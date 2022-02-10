New doughnut shop and bakery opens in downtown Morganton

Something sweet is coming to downtown Morganton as a new bakery and doughnut shop is gearing up to open its doors.
Located in the old Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church building on Bouchelle Street, Divinity Donuts and Bakery will hold its grand opening Friday through Sunday from 7 a.m. through 2 p.m. or whenever they sell out.
Owned by Matt and Betsy Herrington, natives of Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, Divinity Donuts will be a small batch bakery that will offer a variety donuts and other treats baked fresh every morning. Menu items will include donuts, long johns, pastries, whoopie pies, macaroons, cookies, pies and cakes.
According to Matt Herrington, he and his wife purchased the old Saint Stephen’s building four years ago as soon as it went up for sale. However, it took some time to figure out exactly what kind of business they wanted to put in it.
“When we moved to the area, we were looking for a unique property that the town would be familiar with,” Matt said. “We loved the architecture, and we loved the history of this building. As soon as we walked into the property, we felt a connection and it felt so peaceful.”
He said that during the remodeling process, they worked hard to keep as much of the building’s character as possible intact by making as few changes as possible to the old sanctuary which now houses the counter, display case and customer seating area. Matt said both he and Betsy are committed to maintaining the relaxed, community-oriented feel that first drew them to the property. They even left the original windows untouched and incorporated them into the bakery’s logo.
“We’re trying to pay a little homage to the past, but yet breathe a little bit of new life into it as well and give the community an opportunity to re-enjoy the space,” Matt said.
More than just breathing new life into an old building, the Herrington’s are also excited to be a small part of downtown Morganton’s continuing revitalization.
“I think the city has done a fantastic job of revitalizing and incorporating a lot of small mom and pop businesses for the walkable areas,” Matt said. “Morganton is a special place and we’re just looking forward to being part of it now.”
Strongly influenced by Amish tastes and recipes, the Herringtons hope to add a small piece of Pennsylvania Dutch influences to the downtown community.
“Our families have been born and bred in Lancaster County, so they’re used to growing up with that style of cooking,” Matt said. “A lot of that is passed down through the generations, so we’ve picked up some of that along the way.”
Matt’s hope is to recreate some of the tastes of his favorite bakery, Achenbach’s in Leola, Pennsylvania, as well as to develop a new signature taste by blending the best of Pennsylvania Dutch Country and the best of southern Appalachia.
To help them create this signature taste, the Herrington’s have assembled a team of three local bakers – Liv Winningham, Sofia Hernandez and Makayla Martin. Winningham, who came to Morganton from Catawba County, has been baking for more than five years and gained much of their experience working at Flavia’s in Hickory. They said their specialty is cakes and pastries, while Martin, who worked at Mr. Bob’s Donuts until it closed last year, specializes in the donuts.
Together, Martin, Winningham and Hernandez have been putting in extra hours over the past six weeks readying the store and developing the recipes they hope the community will fall in love with. Winningham said that while it has been a lot of work, this process has also been a lot of fun.
“There’s been a lot of ideas thrown around,” they said. “Matt just lets us do our own thing in the kitchen. We’re working as a team to combine all the talent.”
“It’s going to be interesting to see what North Carolina and Pennsylvania can do together,” Matt said.
The Herringtons also said they want to make sure that there employee’s autonomy extends beyond the kitchen. Betsy Harrington said she looks at her people, not just as employees, but as business partners.
“The one term you will hear from us is team,” Matt said. “We are naught without them and they are naught without us. We wanted to team up with real talent to make sure that whatever we put in place thrives.”
Matt said all five team members make decisions together. They go through the financials together and are all involved in future planning for the business. He also said that he and Betsy are committed to a profit-sharing model of compensation. He said it is important to him to ensure that everyone who sacrifices to make the business a success is rewarded for their efforts.
“It's not just Betsy and I that are investing,” he said. “It’s their time, energy and talents and we want to reward that.”
Divinity Donuts will be open weekly Wednesdays through Sundays from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until they sell out each day. Divinity Donuts is located at 318 Bouchelle St. In Morganton. For more information visit www.divinitydonutsandbakery.com.
