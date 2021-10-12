 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New exhibition starts later this month
0 comments
Caldwell Arts Council

New exhibition starts later this month

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
101421-mnh-vib-caldwellarts-p1

Pictured is the artwork "Curve" by Sarah Stewart, part of the Caldwell Arts Council's new exhibit.

 Thomas Thielemann, press photo

LENOIR — The Caldwell Arts Council recently announced its next public art exhibition, “Abstract/Not Abstract.” The show opens Oct. 22 and runs through Nov. 26.

The exhibition features recent work by students and faculty in Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute's Fine Art Department and includes printmaking, collage, painting, textile, photography, ceramic and other art forms.

The mission of the arts program is to help students gain the skills, vocabulary and portfolio needed to successfully transfer and thrive in a bachelor’s degree of fine arts program, as well as to provide skills in the field of fine arts.

The Caldwell Arts Council is located at 601 College Ave. SW in Lenoir and is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Tuesday through Friday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Psaki blasts Texas order blocking vaccine mandates

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert