New exhibition starts later this month

LENOIR — The Caldwell Arts Council recently announced its next public art exhibition, “Abstract/Not Abstract.” The show opens Oct. 22 and runs through Nov. 26.

The exhibition features recent work by students and faculty in Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute's Fine Art Department and includes printmaking, collage, painting, textile, photography, ceramic and other art forms.

The mission of the arts program is to help students gain the skills, vocabulary and portfolio needed to successfully transfer and thrive in a bachelor’s degree of fine arts program, as well as to provide skills in the field of fine arts.

The Caldwell Arts Council is located at 601 College Ave. SW in Lenoir and is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Tuesday through Friday.