New Exploring Joara docent program seeks volunteers

The Exploring Joara Foundation invites people interested in local history to consider volunteering for its new docent program.

Participants will be provided docent training and education so they can confidently share the story of the Berry archaeological site in Morganton through programs for school groups and the public. The Berry site houses the remains of the 16th century Spanish Fort San Juan, established in 1567 by Spanish colonizers under Capt. Juan Pardo, and the Native American town of Joara. The fort is believed to be the earliest European settlement in the interior of the United States, 40 years before Jamestown and nearly 20 years before the “Lost Colony” at Roanoke, according to a previous News Herald article.

The nonprofit Exploring Joara Foundation was established in 2009 to promote regional archaeology and history through public education and active volunteer archaeological experiences. The organization’s founding was inspired by archaeological excavations at the Berry site, led by archaeologists from Warren Wilson College, Tulane University, the University of Michigan and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

No previous background or experience is necessary to become a volunteer docent. EJF is looking for enthusiastic lifelong learners interested in ensuring the organization delivers the best possible programs and experiences.

Dr. David Moore, archeologist at Warren Wilson College, will prepare docents through several educational sessions that will take place February through April. He will share insights from more than 30 years of archaeological research at the Berry site, which has brought to light a poorly known part of Native American history and the history of the early American colonial frontier.

EJF is dedicated to telling the story of regional Native Americans, as well as that of Fort San Juan. Since 2009, volunteers and staff have presented public programs to nearly 30,000 people, including school groups and visitors, at the Berry site, the Living History Village at Catawba Meadows Park, in classrooms and at the Wall Center for Archaeological Research in Morganton. Programs range from hands-on activities for kids and adults to actual excavation experiences.

In 2017, EJF created a museum exhibit about Joara and Fort San Juan. The exhibit was hosted at the History Museum of Burke County for two years and has since traveled to the Mountain Heritage Center at Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, the Swannanoa Valley Museum in Black Mountain, the Smith-McDowell House in Asheville and the Rural Heritage Museum at Mars Hill College. The exhibit is currently showcased at the Native American Studies Center at USC-Lancaster in Lancaster, South Carolina.

EJF hopes to partner with the Burke County History Museum to develop a new permanent exhibit in Morganton, which will create an additional opportunity and venue for future docents to share the story of Joara and Fort San Juan.

“Becoming an EJF docent will be a rewarding and life changing experience,” said Tina Matthews, chair of the board of directors for the foundation. “It is an opportunity to work with our diverse community, teaching about our rich historic past in ways only EJF can, through hands-on archaeological experiences, guided tours and educational programs.”

For more information about becoming a volunteer docent with the Exploring Joara Foundation, visit exploringjoara.org or contact ed@exploringjoara.org. Volunteers must register before the first training session takes place Feb. 11 at the Wall Center, at 220 New St. in Morganton.