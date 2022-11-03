New festival crash lands in Morganton

An alien, a princess made of bubblegum and an Oompa Loompa walked onto the Burke County courthouse lawn. No really, they did.

This isn’t the setup for a bad joke, but rather the setup for a new annual music festival in Morganton. The Brown Mountain Lights festival took place at the Burke County courthouse on Saturday and consisted of several local artists, restaurants, breweries and bands. Vendors and visitors alike were encouraged to dress up and “be weird,” according to festival coordinator Stacey Peek.

Peek, 52, is the owner of local record and “weirdo” store, Green Eggs and Jam. He said the idea for the festival came to him while talking with friend Marcus Thomas outside of his storefront.

“We were like, ‘we think we can pull it off,’” Thomas said. “We know enough musicians, and we know enough vendors.”

Thomas, 43, is an artist and web designer from Ohio. He designed most of the art and promotional imagery for the festival and organized the alien NFT’s featured on the festival website.

NFTs are virtual works of art that can be bought and traded online. The alien NFT’s that were a part of the festival are part of the “Galactic Secret Agency” collection, and are used to promote creative works of science fiction in art, music and literature.

“We just thought it would be a good idea to do something weird,” Peek said. “We’re all a bunch of weirdos, and we like doing weird things.”

With that, the Brown Mountain Lights festival was created.

The festival is named for Western North Carolina phenomenon, the Brown Mountain Lights. No one knows for sure what causes the mysterious lights that appear at night on Brown Mountain, but Peek, and many others, believe the cause could be extraterrestrial.

“There are many, many stories,” Peek said.

According to Peek, one story is that a man was abducted by aliens off of Highway 181 near Brown Mountain in the ‘60s. When the man returned to Earth, he found the body of an alien in the woods.

“He had it in his store for years on display,” Peek said. “His store burnt down in the ‘70s, and he died in like 1978. Once his store burnt down, the body of this alien was gone too.”

The paranormal nature of the lights greatly influenced the theme of the festival. One vendor at the festival was selling Bigfoot merchandise, while another sold UFO earrings.

One shop that participated was Whichcraft, a local jewelry, crystal and bodycare shop. Shop owners Tricia Hoover and Abby Childers said that their goal in being there was to “make Morganton cool.”

According to the pair, the festival was also about local businesses coming together to support and uplift one another, as well as encourage diversity in Burke county.

“It’s very telling of this little town,” Hoover said. “It’s something special.”