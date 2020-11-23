New fire inspector hired, Bishop promoted

A new face has joined the Burke County Fire Marshal’s Office, and another employee has been promoted.

Matthew Chapman has joined the office as fire inspector.

His hire came after Robert Bishop, the previous fire inspector, was promoted to assistant fire marshal to fill a gap left when the previous assistant fire marshal, Cecil Huffman, took a job with the city of Morganton.

“We’re fortunate to be able to fill the position,” said Fire Marshal Mike Willis.

The title Chapman was hired for encompasses more than just inspecting businesses to make sure they’re up to code.

“The position also serves as fire investigator, and all the emergency management duties that go along with our office,” Willis said. “Matt has an extensive background in search and rescue, and he’ll be a real asset to our department.”

Chapman, a Morganton native, said he has been a member of the Burke County Rescue Squad for almost six years, and a member of the fire service for almost a year.

“It was just something I wanted to do,” Chapman said.

He said he is looking forward to digging his heels in and getting started.