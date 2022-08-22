New guest director to make debut for 'Memphis'

HICKORY — The Hickory Community Theatre’s upcoming production of the musical “Memphis” is the local directing debut of Brian Daye, is a Charlotte-based theatre professional who has been working in the industry for over 35 years.

He is an experienced theatrical director and writer of new works and established plays since 2007. Over the course of his career, Daye has directed several productions, including: “Fences” by August Wilson, “Tuesdays with Morrie” by Mitch Albom and his original play “Voices from the Margin” at the Lee Street Theatre. He has written, produced and directed four productions of his own original play “One in the Spirit” — centered on three African-American couples living in the Southeast U.S. — at the Warehouse Performing Arts Center in 2009, Story Slam Charlotte in 2010, Sensoria Arts Festival in 2011 and the Atlanta Black Theatre Festival in 2012.

His work as an actor includes the roles of Hoke in “Driving Miss Daisy,” Sheriff Atkins in “Book of Days,” Mr. Atkins in “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” and George Murchison in “A Raisin in the Sun.” His film and television credits include: “Drop Dead Diva,” “Prisoners,” and “Why Did I Get Married Too?,” as well as local independent films like “Ebbing” and “A Social Love Affair.”

When asked to name his favorite things about working with Hickory Community Theatre, Daye said, “It’s the history, the commitment to excellence and graciousness of spirit. I feel like I was chosen and given this wonderful opportunity.”

He holds both a Bachelor of Science Degree in Corporate Communications and Bachelor of Arts in Theatre from Southern Connecticut State University. He now lives in Charlotte with his wife Val Brown-Daye.

Performances of “Memphis” are Aug. 26 through Sept. 10, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2:30 p.m. and Thursday, Sept. 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for all performances are $16 for adults and $10 for youth and students. For tickets visit hickorytheatre.org or call the box office at 828-328-2283.

The HCT’s 73rd season is sponsored by Paramount Automotive and Sunbelt Xpress. HCT is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County. “Memphis” is supported by the United Arts Council of Catawba County through the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, with funding from the State of North Carolina and from the National Endowment for the Arts. The City of Hickory Community Relations Council is an Associate Producer.