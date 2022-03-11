New gun store to offer antique weapons, collectibles

“I want to offer that, as well. If you inherit, for example, your grandfather’s medals and you don’t know what they are, you can bring them in and I’ll tell you what they are,” he said.

Fisher said there are a lot of fakes being sold online and he wants to be able to help people tell the difference between legitimate items and knock offs.

Fisher said he also plans to offer concealed carry classes and gun safety training to the public. He already has NRA certified instructor Bob Blankenship lined up to teach the concealed carry class and hopes to get the safety classes up and running within the next several weeks.

“I want to do a lot of safety courses, a lot of educational stuff because there is a lot of misinformation about guns out there,” he said.

Fisher said his location has plenty of space to house the classes and to add on in the future if that becomes necessary. He added that he currently lives in the building’s second floor apartment, and he has really enjoyed living downtown.