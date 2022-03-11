New gun store to offer antique weapons, collectibles

A new gun store in downtown Morganton is gearing up to open its doors to the public on Tuesday, March 15. When it opens, Overmountain Riffleman on South Sterling Street will feature a full line of rifles for hunting and target shooting, handguns for home defense and ammunition.
In addition to the usual fare, the store’s owner, Eli Fisher, said Overmountain Riffleman will also carry antique military weapons and collectibles.
“We’re a gun shop that will sell the modern sporting arms, your shotguns, your hunting rifles, your ARs,” he said. “But we also specialize in military collectibles.”
Fisher believes his knowledge of military collectibles and antique guns will help his shop find a unique niche in the local marketplace.
“There’s not really a gun shop around here that specializes in military surplus and military antique arms,” he said. “It’s something I have a big passion for, and I figured maybe there’s a market for it.”
In addition to collectible antique firearms, the store also features other military collectibles such as helmets, hats, knives and satchels.
Fisher said he has been collecting military antiques for 10 years, and along the way, has gained a lot of expertise identifying and appraising weapons and other military items. He said he plans to use that experience to offer appraisal services.
“I want to offer that, as well. If you inherit, for example, your grandfather’s medals and you don’t know what they are, you can bring them in and I’ll tell you what they are,” he said.
Fisher said there are a lot of fakes being sold online and he wants to be able to help people tell the difference between legitimate items and knock offs.
Fisher said he also plans to offer concealed carry classes and gun safety training to the public. He already has NRA certified instructor Bob Blankenship lined up to teach the concealed carry class and hopes to get the safety classes up and running within the next several weeks.
“I want to do a lot of safety courses, a lot of educational stuff because there is a lot of misinformation about guns out there,” he said.
Fisher said his location has plenty of space to house the classes and to add on in the future if that becomes necessary. He added that he currently lives in the building’s second floor apartment, and he has really enjoyed living downtown.
“It’s been an adjustment living downtown, but I really like it,” he said. “It’s nice being able to walk to restaurants and stuff, and then when summer comes, all the events will be going on, so I’m really looking forward to that.”
One of Fisher’s goals with his store is to continue to promote the economic revitalization in Morganton, particularly downtown has seen in recent years.
“When I was in high school, there wasn’t a whole lot going on downtown,” Fisher said. “I’m very excited to be part of the revitalization of this downtown, which I’m very fond of since I grew up here.”
He said he hopes to add to the revitalization by offering a place where collectors and enthusiasts can gather and connect with one another. Fisher said he is also working to get food trucks to park in front of the store on Saturdays.
“We have a couple places we’re talking to, one is on board so far,” he said. “We’ll put some tables and chairs outside because I know a lot of people like to hang around gun shops and talk.”
Even the store’s name is a way for him to tie his store into the local community and its history. Overmountain Riffleman is a name that references the Overmountain Men who traveled through Burke County in 1780 on their way from Western North Carolina and East Tennessee to fight in the Battle of Kings Mountain during the Revolutionary war. The store’s logo even reflects that history by prominently featuring the Kentucky Long Rifle, the gun most famously connected to the Overmountain Men.
Overmountain Riffleman is located at 400 S. Sterling St., and will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. when it officially opens on Tuesday, March 15. For more information, call the store at 828-838-8404.
Jason Koon is a staff writer and can be reached at jkoon@morganton.com